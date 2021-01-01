Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up Oblak-De Gea swap

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Three heading out of Villa Park

2021-05-28T12:13:11Z

Liverpool confirm Konate deal

2021-05-28T12:03:46Z

Arsenal want Xhaka and Bellerin resolution

2021-05-28T12:00:00Z

Arsenal want to resolve the futures of several players as quickly as possible this summer, with interest mounting in Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin.

Interest is mounting in Xhaka, with Roma keen on the Switzerland international midfielder. Real Betis, meanwhile, are interested in Hector Bellerin and have held talks over the right-back.

'Messi's new contract is going well but it has not been done'

2021-05-28T11:30:00Z

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says contract extension talks with Lionel Messi are "going well", but is also eager to point out that no deal has been agreed as yet.

Laporta has said: "Leo surely deserves much more and can achieve more. But, because of his desire to make Barca great, I think he is appreciating the effort being made and I think he is very excited to continue."

Lionel Messi, Barcelona 2020-21
Mason wants another management role

2021-05-28T11:00:00Z

The Daily Mail reports that Ryan Mason is looking to land a permanent managerial post after enjoying his spell as interim boss of Spurs.

The 29-year-old will not be staying on in north London, as a more experienced boss is sought, but he wants to remain in the dugout somewhere.

Leicester set to land Bertrand

2021-05-28T10:33:41Z

Leicester are, according to Football Insider, set to win the race for Ryan Bertrand.

Arsenal have also been linked with the England international left-back, who is heading out of Southampton as a free agent.

Juve part with Pirlo

2021-05-28T10:15:32Z

Allegri in, Ronaldo out?

2021-05-28T09:59:55Z

As Goal exclusively revealed yesterday, Max Allegri is returning to Juventus, two years following his departure from the former Italian champions.

Allegri will be welcomed by many Juve fans and players - but not necessarily by Cristiano Ronaldo, who the coach wanted to sell before he himself was forced to leave the club.

So will Allegri's return spell the end for Ronaldo in Turin? Mark Doyle has taken a look.

Liverpool trigger Konate release clause

2021-05-28T09:30:02Z

Liverpool have triggered the release clause in Ibrahima Konate's contract at RB Leipzig, Goal has learned, with a five-year contract agreed with the French defender.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with the Reds for some time, but is now in a position to push through a big-money move to England.

A long-term contract has been agreed with the highly-rated defender and a deal could be wrapped up in the coming days.

Ibrahima Konate RB Leipzig 2020-21
Man Utd plot moves for Sancho, Rice, Kane and Torres (The Guardian)

2021-05-28T09:00:00Z

Four top targets in Solskjaer's sights

Manchester United are lining up four main targets for the summer window, claims The Guardian, with those in their sights set to cost the Red Devils up to £300 million ($425m).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to bolster his ranks at Old Trafford and wants moves to be made for Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Pau Torres.

Harry Kane Tottenham
Newcastle set asking price for Saint-Maximin

2021-05-28T08:30:00Z

Newcastle have put a £50 million ($71m) asking price on Allan Saint-Maximin, claims The Athletic.

The talented French winger has been attracting plenty of interest, but the Magpies are reluctant to part with a prized asset and will not let him go cheap.

Liverpool looking into Calhanoglu deal

2021-05-28T08:00:00Z

Liverpool have discussed a possible deal for AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, reports Calciomercato.

The Turkey international is set to become a free agent this summer and while no formal offer has been tabled from Anfield, an approach is being mulled over by the Reds.

Chelsea have held talks with Lukaku's agent

2021-05-28T07:30:00Z

Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Chelsea have held talks with Romelu Lukaku's agent regarding a possible return to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues want a prolific Belgian striker back and are ready to table a big-money offer to Serie A title holders Inter.

Arsenal open to including Nketiah in Bissouma deal

2021-05-28T07:00:00Z

Arsenal would be willing to include Eddie Nketiah as a makeweight in their efforts to prise Yves Bissouma away from Brighton, reports Sussex Live.

The Gunners have made the Seagulls midfielder a top target and could use an England U21 international striker as a sweetener in any approach.

Ronaldo wants out of Juventus (Marca)

2021-05-28T06:30:00Z

Bianconeri superstar seeking summer switch

Cristiano Ronaldo has, according to Marca, told his team-mates at Juventus that he wants to leave during the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese superstar, who has seen various landing spots mooted, is approaching the final 12 months of his contract in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus vs. AC Milan 05/09/21
Zidane's time at Real Madrid...

2021-05-28T06:00:00Z

Rennes keen on Bade transfer

2021-05-28T05:30:00Z

Rennes are keen on a move for Lens defender Loic Bade, according to Le10Sport.

The 21-year-old had a strong campaign in Ligue 1 and has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, AC Milan and Sevilla.

Sacking Koeman would cost Barca €12m

2021-05-28T05:00:35Z

Barcelona would have to pay Ronald Koeman €12 million (£10m/$15m) if they decide to sack the Dutch manager, reports RAC1.

Koeman's future with the club is in doubt after he failed to deliver La Liga or the Champions League in his first season at the helm.

But Koeman signed a two-year contract with a majority of his salary deferred to the second season, meaning his removal would be costly. 

Wilder to take over at West Brom

2021-05-28T04:00:34Z

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will take over as West Brom’s new manager, reports The Mirror.

Wilder was sacked by the Blades in midseason, with the club unable to avoid relegation.

The Baggies were also relegated to the Championship this term, with Sam Allardyce leaving at the end of the season.

Solskjaer set for three-year Man Utd deal (The Telegraph)

2021-05-28T03:00:12Z

The Norwegian will be rewarded despite failing to win a trophy at Old Trafford so far

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed a new three-year contract with Manchester United, reports The Telegraph.

Solskjaer has been at the helm for two and a half seasons after initially taking over from Jose Mourinho on an interim basis. 

The Norwegian led United to a second-place finish in the Premier League this term, but has yet to win a trophy at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Man Utd 2020-21
Chiellini to extend Juventus deal

2021-05-28T02:00:37Z

Lyon sporting director Juninho slams outgoing Depay

2021-05-28T01:00:22Z

Lyon sporting director Juninho had strong words for Memphis Depay, accusing the outgoing striker of wanting the entire team to revolve around him as if he were Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe.

The former Manchester United man was top scorer for Lyon in 2020-21, netting 21 times in Ligue 1 to finish behind only Mbappe as the division's most prolific player. 

But he will not be staying past this summer, with Barcelona widely tipped to snap up the Netherlands international on a free transfer. 

Barca weigh up Donnarumma approach

2021-05-27T22:55:53Z

Man City look to smash transfer record for £100m Grealish (Daily Mail)

2021-05-27T22:45:36Z

Harry Kane is also a top target for Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are ready to make Jack Grealish England's first £100 million ($142m) player, according to the Daily Mail

The Aston Villa star is a top target in midfield for Pep Guardiola and could be followed in moving to the Etihad by unsettled Tottenham ace Harry Kane.

Jack Grealish Aston Villa
Tottenham closer to Pochettino return

2021-05-27T22:35:59Z

Tottenham are edging closer to re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino, claims the Sun

The Argentine is unhappy with life at Paris Saint-Germain and believes he has unfinished business with Spurs after being sacked in 2019.

Pochettino has only been at the helm of PSG for six months. 

Rangers move for McBurnie

2021-05-27T22:25:58Z

Rangers are looking to strengthen their ranks with Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, reports the Daily Mail

The forward is keen to leave Bramall Lane following relegation and would be available for around £15 million ($21m).

Man Utd line up Oblak-De Gea swap (The Sun)

2021-05-27T22:15:43Z

Atletico will be offered former No.1 De Gea as part of deal

Manchester United are lining up an ambitious transfer swap deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, reports the Sun

The Liga champions will be offered the chance of a reunion with former No.1 David de Gea as part of the deal for the Slovenia ace, who is rated at £70 million ($99m).

Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 2020-21
