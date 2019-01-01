Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hazard set to complete Real Madrid move

Unai Emery admits would struggle to splash out £75 million on one player - such as did to sign Virgil van Dijk - but says the Gunners must spend this summer to improve their squad.

As was shown in January when Arsenal could only bring players in on loan, money is relatively tight in north London, but things will improve ahead of the 2019-20 season thanks to the club’s new commercial deals with Adidas and Emirates.

As it stands, the club is working towards a transfer budget of around £45m, but that will rise should Emery’s side go on and secure football.

