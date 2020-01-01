Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Porto left-back Telles

boss Neil Lennon says he would give in-form striker Odsonne Eduoard a five-year contract at the drop of a hat - but he is expecting a fight to keep him at the club.

“I’m sure there’s plenty of suitors so it won’t be down to my decision," Lennon said. "I’ll do all I can to keep him. We’ll wait and see.

“He’s not the type to be banging down your door. He seems quite happy. He’s laid back. He’s got 27 goals already this season and I think he can get to 30 comfortably and that would be a wonderful season for him.

“I’d love to [give him a new deal] – I’d give him a five-year deal tomorrow if I could, but I don’t know anything about that."