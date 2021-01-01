Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid monitoring Rudiger

Celtic intrigued by Man City's Itakura
🚨🔥#Celtic are interested in Ko #Itakura, which Pep #Guardiola did not consider in the squad.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) August 11, 2021
👥🤝#CelticFC have started official talks with the player and #ManchesterCity. #ManCity pic.twitter.com/M2bogZVzIi
Savic handed Atleti extension
Stefan Savic signs contract extension until 2024 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PGZq7l5TjL— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 11, 2021
'Norwich's style suits me' - Gilmour
Billy Gilmour says he snubbed interest from other teams to join Norwich because the team's playing style suits him.
The 20-year-old midfielder joined the newly promoted Premier League team on loan from Chelsea for the 2021-22 season.
He says he was convinced to make the switch to the Canaries after talks with coach Daniel Farke.
Sevilla claim no official bids for Chelsea-linked Kounde
Sevilla sporting director Monchi has insisted that the club has not yet received any official bids for Chelsea-linked centre-back Jules Kounde.
Goal reported at the end of July that Chelsea had opened talks with Sevilla over a potential deal for Kounde, who has established himself among the top defenders in La Liga since moving to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium from Bordeaux in 2019.
Real Madrid monitor Rudiger (Sky Sports)
Los Blancos could seek a long-term solution at centre-back next summer
Real Madrid are among the teams monitoring Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports.
The defender will be out of contract after this season, and if an extension is not agreed upon by January, he is allowed to begin negotiations for a pre-contract with other clubs.
Given the losses of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Real Madrid could be tempted to make a move for the German international ahead of next summer.