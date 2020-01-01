Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Kante move

Man Utd make Kante move
The midfielder is wanted at Old Trafford
Manchester United have begun talks with N'Golo Kante's advisors as they look to secure a surprise deal, reports the Mirror.
Chelsea are open to selling the Frenchman but Kante will need to take a significant wage cut to secure a move to Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Kante and believes he can strengthen the Red Devils midfield.
Koeman keen to sign a striker at Barca
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has conceded he hopes to sign a new striker after the departure of Luis Suarez but also admitted he could work without one if needed.
"It is always good to have another striker for having another plan, it is true we can play without a striker, we have worked how to exchange positions and to be deep when attacking, but it is important to have other possibilities," Koeman said on Sunday after Barca's 4-0 win over Villarreal.
"We are working and I hope we can occupy the position of the nine."
Villa set to move for Loftus-Cheek
Aston Villa are keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, claims The Sun.
West Ham and Southampton are also interested in the 24-year-old, who will likely struggle for minutes at Stamford Bridge this season.
Telles agrees to Man Utd move
The Red Devils are closing in on the left-back
Alex Telles and Man United found an agreement on personal terms - tonight also on last details and agents commission. #MUFC are in talks with Porto about the fee. Man Utd also have a ‘plan B’.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020
Re. Sancho: still the same, €120m or nothing. BVB have not received any new bid. 🔴
Lazio circling for Man Utd's Pereira
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has emerged as a target for Lazio, reports Sky Italy.
The Italian club are weighing up a move for the 24-year-old and are expected to start talks in the last week of the transfer window.