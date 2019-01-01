Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Eriksen, then Pochettino

Newcastle monitoring 16-year-old Rochdale hero Matheson
Newcastle have been tracking Rochdale's 16-year-old starlet Luke Matheson for some time, according to the Chronicle.
The teenager was thrust into the limelight on Wednesday as he scored a dramatic equaliser for his side at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.
He has reportedly been in Newcastle's sights for over a year since making his first-team debut in the Checkatrade Trophy.
Mandzukic prefers Man Utd to Qatar
Unwanted Juventus forward would reject advances from Qatar in favour of a move to Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.
The 33-year-old Croatian forward was linked with United over the summer and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short of options up front, a deal could be resurrected.
West Ham have been named as another potential destination for Mandzukic.
Agent Beckham has Greenwood in sights
David Beckham is set for a move into the world of football agency, according to the Mirror.
He is listed as a director of company Footwork Management Limited, and was reported to have been involved in Leroy Sane's mooted move to Bayern Munich over the summer.
It is thought Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood is one of his targets for representation, while Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson recently posted a picture of himself with Beckham shortly before signing a new contract at the club.
Ajax youngster Dest to choose between Netherlands and USA
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is set to meet with Ajax youngster Sergino Dest this week, according to De Telegraaf, as the defender decides between the Dutch national team and the USMNT.
Dest, who turns 19 in November, was born and raised in the Netherlands but has represented the US at youth and full international level.
At Ajax since 2012, he has two full caps for the USMNT but is still free to commit his future to the Dutch if he so decides. He has made nine appearances for Ajax so far this season, including the full 90 minutes in their 3-0 Champions League win over Lille.
Barzagli returns to tutor De Ligt
Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that former defender Andrea Barzagli has returned to the club as part of the coaching staff, and he may have a first protege in mind.
According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Barzagli will pay close attention to Matthijs de Ligt as he looks to help mould the Dutch youngster into one of the world's top defenders.
De Ligt hasn't fully settled into life at Juventus just yet and it is hoped tutoring from the experienced Barzagli, who won eight consecutive Serie A titles with Juve, can help him rediscover his best form.
De Gea: United will fight to the death for Solskjaer
David de Gea says Manchester United's squad are ready to fight to the death for their under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United have started the season poorly, and their form since Solskjaer was confirmed as manager last season has been questionable at best.
Menez signed by Paris FC
✒ OFFICIEL ! Jérémy Ménez s'engage avec le Paris FC 🔵 !— Paris FC (@ParisFC) September 26, 2019
Toutes les infos ➡ https://t.co/IxTVqLDiCb #TeamPFC pic.twitter.com/S2KPcPUwE0
Gerrard flattered by Klopp comments
Steven Gerrard admits to being “surprised and flattered” to find that Jurgen Klopp considers him to be the ideal candidate to step in as Liverpool’s next boss.
The Anfield legend has been cutting his managerial teeth in Scotland with Rangers.
He has impressed in the role at Ibrox and has made no secret of the fact that a return to Merseyside would appeal to him at some stage.
Bolton face 12-point deduction in League One
Bolton Wanderers are bracing for a 12-point deduction after failing to fulfil two League One fixtures during their battle to stay afloat, claims the Sun.
The club narrowly avoided liquidation in August after missing games against Brentford at the end of last season and Doncaster at the start of 2019-20.
And the EFL met today to discuss their case, which could be resolved in a month with a draconian penalty that would leave the Trotters relegation favourites.
'Arsenal need to sign Koulibaly'
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has received some useful transfer advice - from former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong.
The cult-hero midfielder, now 27, believes Emery should be targeting Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly.
Read what Frimpong had to say here on Goal!
Leeds not looking to loan out teenager Edmondson
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has decided not to loan out 18-year-old forward Ryan Edmondson as he may be needed as first-team cover, according to Football Insider.
Edmondson had reportedly been targeted by a number of EFL clubs during the recent summer transfer window.
Now, Bielsa seemingly thinks he is up to the task of challenging Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah for a starting berth - but if Leeds bring in another forward, things could change.
Bury fail in EFL reinstatement bid
Stricken club Bury have failed in their bid for reinstatement back into the EFL at League Two level next season.
Bury's membership in the Football League was revoked last season amid financial troubles, and an effort to have the club reinstated did not find sufficient support at a meeting of the EFL clubs today.
With League One currently reduced to 23 clubs, it seems the most likely outcome is for relegation to be temporarily reduced to ensure the three EFL divisions return to their full complement of 24.
Verona sign Wesley on a free
Serie A side Hellas Verona have completed the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian full-back Wesley on a free transfer.
⛽ “Gasolina" nel motore ➡ sono arrivati visto di esecutività e transfer per #Wesley, che d'ora in avanti potrà quindi essere impiegato da mister Juric in gare ufficiali ⚽🔶🔷#DaiVerona #sudiamocelA pic.twitter.com/r4NqOAgCdz— Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) September 26, 2019
Higuain leaving door open for River return
Gonzalo Higuain claims to be fully committed to his contract at Juventus, but he is keeping the door open for a return to River Plate to be made at some stage.
He has told Fox Sports Argentina: “I'm always tied to River, the players and the fans. To tell the truth, I don't know what will happen. But at the moment I want to enjoy Juve.”
Grezda seeking Rangers escape route
Eros Grezda is looking for a way out of Rangers after seeing it made clear that he will not figure for the club again.
According to the Daily Record, the Albania winger has attracted interest from Qatar and could seal a switch before the transfer window closes in the Middle East on Monday.
Palace plotting Stepanenko approach
Crystal Palace are planning to make a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Taras Stepanenko in January, claims The Sun.
The Eagles missed the chance to sign the Ukrainian for £8 million ($10m) over the summer, but are looking at rekindling their interest in the New Year.
Everton struggling to offload Tosun
Everton are finding it difficult to move Cenk Tosun off their books, claims Football Insider.
There has been interest from Qatar in the Turkey international striker, but he is planning to stay in England despite struggling for games and goals.
Man Utd monitoring Dembele
Red Devils rekindle interest in former Celtic star
Manchester United are back on the trail of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, claims the Daily Mail, with the Red Devils having had the former Celtic striker watched on several occasions.
It was suggested over the summer that a move from Old Trafford could be made, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now weighing up his options as he looks to bring more firepower into the Red Devils' ranks during the January transfer window.
West Ham join battle for Mandzukic
West Ham have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United in the fight for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, reports TuttoJuve.
The Croatian is said to be holding out for a January move to England, with offers from Qatar having been snubbed.
Saints starlet pens new deal
😇 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ 😇#SaintsFC Academy striker Dan N’Lundulu has agreed terms on a two-year contract extension! 👏— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 26, 2019
Barcelona ordered to pay just €300 as punishment for Griezmann transfer
Barcelona have been fined €300 by the Royal Spanish football federation for their actions in the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Antione Griezmann.
Atletico claims that Barcelona reached an agreement to sign the Frenchman when his release clause stood at €200m (£178m/$221m).
Griezmann ended up completing a €120 million (£107m/$134m) move to Camp Nou on July 12, with his buy-out clause reduced at the start of the same month.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man Utd linked with Atalanta hot-shot Zapata
According to Calcio Mercato, Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata is the subject of interest from Manchester United.
West Ham are also thought to be keeping tabs on the Colombian, who scored 28 goals across all competitions last term.
Zapata has picked up where he left off at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, netting four goals in five games for Atalanta.
Wolves chasing Milan's Kessie
Wolves are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
Monaco are also monitoring the 22-year-old, who reportedly came close to leaving San Siro during the summer transfer window.
Kessie has featured in four Serie A games for Milan this season.
Spurs slammed for doing an Arsenal when it comes to Eriksen & co
Tottenham have been slated by former midfielder Jamie O’Hara for replicating the contract mistakes of arch-rivals Arsenal when it comes to Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.
As things stand, Spurs are set to see three senior stars hit free agency in the summer of 2020.
No extensions have been agreed with a Danish playmaker and two Belgian defenders.
Read the full story on Goal.
Guardado is set to sign new contract at Real Betis
Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado is on the verge of signing a new deal at Estadio Benito Villamarín - according to Estadio Deportivo.
The Mexican ace has been heavily linked with a move to MLS next summer, with Chicago Fire reportedly leading the race for his services.
However, Guardado now looks set to extend his stay at Betis, having appeared in four La Liga matches at the start of the new season.
David Silva in no rush to decide his long-term future
David Silva is in no rush to decide his long-term future with the midfielder focused on his final season at Manchester City.
The 33-year-old will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer when his current contract runs out after 10 years at the club.
Silva’s representatives have received several offers but he has not made any decision about his future.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man City have Soyuncu in their sights
Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu is registering on the recruitment radar of Premier League champions Manchester City, according to Fotospor.
The Foxes lost one centre-half to Manchester over the summer, as Harry Maguire linked up with United, and they may soon be forced to try and fend off interest in another.
Pep Guardiola is said to be mulling over an approach for Soyuncu at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, as he has found himself short on options in a key area of the field this season.
Real Madrid want Eriksen, then Pochettino
Blancos eyeing Tottenham pair
Real Madrid are hoping to see Christian Eriksen agree pre-contract terms in January, before then making a move for Mauricio Pochettino next summer.
The Mirror claims the Blancos have their sights set on two key men currently on the books at Tottenham, with both said to be mulling over their options.
Newcastle considering Gunter approach
Newcastle are weighing up a move for Genoa defender Koray Gunter, according to Calciomercato.
The 25-year-old centre-back is currently taking in a loan spell at Verona but could be snapped up for around €10 million (£9m/$11m) in January.
De Bruyne urged to leave Man City for PSG
Kevin De Bruyne has been told by a former coach that he should consider leaving Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain.
Hein Vanhaezebrouck has told Het Nieuwsblad: "Get De Bruyne to feed Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe with his pinpoint passes, and you have a team that is virtually impossible to play against."
Real Madrid plot approach for Saul
Real Madrid are considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez next year - according to Don Balon.
The Blancos have identified the 24-year-old as an alternative target in case they fail to lure Paul Pogba away from Manchester United.
Saul has appeared in six La Liga matches for Atletico this season.
Juve eyeing Leverkusen full-back Wendell
Bayer Leverkusen left-back Wendell is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 26-year-old's current contract at Bay Arena is not due to expire until 2021, with his market value set at around €20 million ($22m, £18m).
Wendell has featured in five Bundesliga matches for Leverkusen this season.
Fortuna want to extend Steffen's loan from Man City
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen's loan deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf could be extended beyond the current season - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bundesliga club are keen to retain the United States shot-stopper's services for a further year after his impressive start to life in Germany.
Steffen has starred in six matches for Fortuna at the start of the 2019-20 season.
Everton ready to rival Arsenal for Malen
Everton are prepared to do battle with Arsenal in the transfer market to sign PSV forward Donyell Malen - according to The Sun.
Toffees director of football Marcel Brands will continue to try and attract younger talent in the winter market, after signing Moise Kean from Juventus over the summer.
Malen, who rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before moving to Holland in 2017, has scored seven goals in seven games for PSV this season.
Berisha linked with sensational move to one of Victory's rivals
A-League record goalscorer Besart Berisha is close to signing for either Melbourne City or Western United, according to reports.
The Herald Sun says the 34-year-old has fielded offers from both Australian clubs, while Wellington Phoenix are also interested.
Berisha is a free agent since leaving J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima and is keen to return to Melbourne, where he enjoyed a successful career with Melbourne Victory.
The Kosovo international, who is an Australian citizen, won four championships and scored 116 goals in 186 games during stints at Brisbane Roar and Victory.
Van Egmond swaps Pride for Melbourne City
Matildas star Emily van Egmond has signed at Melbourne City for the upcoming W-League season.
The 26-year-old swaps NWSL side Orlando Pride for City, with the midfielder signing a one-year contract.
“I’m very excited to begin my journey at Melbourne City. The Club is extremely professional, second to none, and I'm just super excited to be here," Van Egmond told City's official website.
“We have a huge year coming up again with the Matildas, with Olympic qualifications and hopefully Olympics, and I feel where I am right now in my career, it’s the best environment for me to be able to challenge myself individually as a player and to obviously be successful with the team.
Van Egmond has 90 caps for the Matildas and has played in three World Cups.
Spurs determined to keep Kane
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has slapped at £250 million ($309m) price tag on Harry Kane in an attempt to ward off potential suitors, according to the Telegraph.
England striker Kane has stated his desire to win honours, sparking fears he could soon consider his Spurs future.
Levy hopes that by valuing Kane so high he can put off the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City from making a move for his services.
Eriksen to reject January move
Christian Eriksen will not be forced out of Tottenham in January and is ready to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to the Mail.
The Denmark international made it clear he wanted to leave for a new challenge last summer but no deal materialised, and he is now ready to wind his contract down rather than leave for a cut-price fee during the winter window.
That is believed to have frustrated boss Mauricio Pochettino, who expected the forward to be sold during the close-season.
Allegri wants Spurs job
Massimiliano Allegri is another potential candidate to take over at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino decides to leave, according to the Sun.
There's speculation Pochettino could quit Spurs after an inconsistent start to the season, which includes a Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Colchester.
If the Argentine does walk away then Allegri, who is available after leaving Juventus at the end of last season, is reportedly ready to step in.
Xavi eyes Sterling signing at Barca
Manchester City won't be letting the England forward go cheaply however...
Barcelona legend Xavi has identifed Raheem Sterling as a key transfer target should he take over from the under pressure Ernesto Valverde, according to the Mail.
The former Spain midfielder would have to pay more than €169 million (£150m/$185m) to have any chance of signing the Manchester City winger however.
Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in the England forward and invited his representatives to Spain for discussions over the summer.
Klinsmann keen on Tottenham
Jurgen Klinsmann is keen on taking over at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino decides to leave, reports the Mail.
The former Germany striker, who had two successful spells with Spurs as a player, has been out of work since resigning as manager of the US national team in 2016.
There has been speculation Pochettino could quit Spurs after the club's inconsistent start to the season.
Napoli offer Mertens new deal
Napoli have offered a new two-year contract to Belgian forward Dries Mertens, according to Calciomercato.
The deal is believed to include a €30 million (£26m/$33m) buyout clause in order to ward off any rivals interested in his services.
The 32-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2013.