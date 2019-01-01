Matic considering Man Utd exit
Nemanja Matic is ready to leave Manchester United in January in order to find regular first-team football, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The midfielder has made just two Premier League starts for the Red Devils this season and is concerned about losing his place in the Serbia squad for the European Championships next summer.
United have the option to extend his current deal through to 2021 but may opt to sell him in January in order to secure a fee and sign a replacement.
McManaman doubts Mane or Salah would be tempted by Liga move
Former Liverpool and Real Madrid forward Steve McManaman has advised Reds stars not to consider a move to La Liga - as they are already at the world's best club.
Speaking to DAZN, McManaman believes that Liverpool's best players no longer need look elsewhere to advance their careers, as Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho among others have done before this recent run of glory spearheaded by Jurgen Klopp.
Milan ready to sell Calabria
Milan are willing to sell Davide Calabria with Sevilla interested in the young full-back, reports Calciomercato.
Scouts from the Spanish club are believed to have watched the 22-year-old in action against Lazio last weekend.
The Rossoneri would be willing to let Calabria leave in January to balance the books and boost the club's transfer budget.
Dos Santos to remain at LA Galaxy
Jonathan dos Santos wants to remain at LA Galaxy for the rest of his career, reports LA Sports Access.
The 29-year-old has two years left on his current deal and believes he still has up to seven years left in him at this level.
The Mexico forward had made 62 appearances for the Galaxy since joining from Villarreal in 2017.
Desailly warns Wenger against taking Bayern Munich job
Arsene Wenger is too old for frontline management and should think twice before taking the Bayern Munich job, according to Marcel Desailly.
Wenger is believed to be one of the frontrunners to succeed Niko Kovac at Allianz Arena after former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick ruled himself out of contention.
The 70-year-old has been out of work since leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2018. He is believed to have turned down managerial roles in England and abroad since, but insists he is ready to return to management if the right vacancy comes available.
Whitecaps look to CPL
MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps are planning to raid the local Canadian Premier League, according to the Northern Tribune.
Head coach Marc Dos Santos is impressed with the level he has seen in the CPL and is reportedly keen on adding two or three players to his squad for the 2020 season.
Solskjaer: Man Utd might not sign anyone in January
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept his cards close to his chest regarding potential January signings at the club, insisting that it is always easier to do deals in the summer.
The Red Devils boss has previously confirmed that he hopes to enter the market when the winter window opens, insisting that "the money is there" for players to arrive at the club.
United's disappointing start to the 2019-20 season, that sees them languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table having suffered four defeats in 11 matches, has reinforced calls for Solskjaer to improve his squad.
Birmingham confirm Jeremie Bela signing
✍️ Official: Blues sign French forward Jeremie Bela
Details 👉 https://t.co/7DCQgKqv7J
#WelcomeJeremie #BCFC pic.twitter.com/fINTKKZpaH
Wenger ready to talk to Bayern
Arsene Wenger is open to talking to Bayern Munich over a possible return to management, according to The Telegraph.
The former Arsenal boss is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Niko Kovac after Ralf Rangnick ruled himself out of contention.
Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Erik ten Hag are among the names to also be linked with the vacancy at Allianz Arena.
Barcelona won't extend Valverde's contract
Barcelona are not planning on renewing the contract of manager Ernesto Valverde as they eye a summer move for Ronald Koeman, reports Marca.
The Catalan club have grown frustrated with performances under the 55-year-old and are willing to let him go when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Koeman meanwhile has a release clause in his Netherlands contract allowing him to move to the Camp Nou after next summer's European Championships.
Chelsea ready to listen to Giroud and Pedro offers
Chelsea are prepared to sell Olivier Giroud and Pedro in January as they focus on the development of young players, according to The Telegraph.
Both players are out of contract at the end of the season and so are free to talk to foreign clubs in January over a free transfer summer move, though the club may accept cut-price offers to sell them during the winter window.
Marcos Alonso may also be moved on at the end of the season, with manager Frank Lampard impressed with the development of fellow full-back Reece James.
Pochettino on Bayern shortlist
Totenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is among the candidates to succeed Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich, reports MSN Deportes.
Bayern sacked Kovac at the weekend following their 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt, with assistant coach Hans-Dieter Flick placed in temporary charge.
Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri are also believed to be on their shortlist, with Ralf Rangnick having already ruled himself out of contention.
McCarty and Romney traded to Nashville
MSL expansion side Nashville SC have traded Dax McCarty from Chicago Fire and Dave Romney from LA Galaxy, reports The Athletic.
As part of the Romney trade, Nashville paid $225,000 (£175,000) in allocation money and agreed to not select any Galaxy players in the expansion draft.
The deal for McCarthy includes $100,000 allocation money and a second round draft pick to Chicago.
Duo eye Kulusevski
Inter and Juventus are leading the chase for Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, according to Calciomercato.
The 19-year-old Sweden under-21 international has impressed while on loan at Parma this season, with foreign clubs also believed to be monitoring his progress.
Atalanta are aware of the interest and value Kulusevski at around €25 million (£21m/$27m), though that figure could rise if he maintains his level of performance this campaign.
Solskjaer meets PL chiefs over VAR
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met with Premier League officials to discuss potential improvements to VAR, reports Sky Sports.
The Premier League's head of football relations Simon Morgan and director of football Richard Garlick met with Solskjaer in Manchester to hear his thoughts on how the system can be refined.
Referee's chief Mike Riley is due to meet with northern Premier League managers this week to discuss VAR, but Solskjaer is unable to attend due to Manchester United's Europa League clash with Partizan on Thursday.
Conte eyes three January transfers
Antonio Conte is looking for at least three January signings at Inter, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Inter boss is looking for an international midfielder, with Arturo VIdal and Nemanja Matic as his preferred options, as well as a backup to Romelu Lukaku.
In addition, the former Chelsea manager wants a fullback who can play on the left or right, such as Matteo Darmian.
Championship referees undergo VAR training
Championship referees are undergoing specialist VAR training, according to Sky Sports.
The officials are focusing on the communication between the on-field referee and the VAR official by taking charge of a friendly featuring two local sides from the Burton-on-Trent area.
The course is being run for the Select Group 2 referees, who mainly take charge of Championship matches.
Kreis set for RSL interview
Jason Kreis is set to interview for Real Salt Lake's vacant head coaching and general manager jobs this week, reports KSL Sports.
Kreis previously managed RSL from 2007-13, winning the 2019 MLS Cup, and is currently in charge of the U.S. U-23 men's national team.
He also has had stops, albeit less successful ones, at New York City FC and Orlando City.
'Might be none, might be one, might be two!' - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that it is easier to do deals in the summer as he remained tight-lipped on potential January deals.
However, the Manchester United boss says there could be some business done in January to help a team currently struggling in the Premier League.
Mourinho 'ready' for Bayern job
Jose Mourinho would very much like to take over as manager of Bayern Munich and would accept the job immediately if offered, reports Sky Sports.
The Portuguese manager is said to be "ready" for the job, as he has been watching the club's matches intensively for some time.
Mourinho has been out of work since departing Manchester United last season.
Honda signs with Vitesse
Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda has signed with Vitesse, the Dutch side announced.
Honda's deal will keep him with the club until the end of the season as he returns to the Netherlands having previously played for VVV-Venlo.
“It has been a while since I played football in the Netherlands," Honda said. "Hopefully the football fans in the Netherlands still remember me. Anyway, I will do everything to impress the fans. I want to be important for the team and look forward to playing in the stadium and for the fans. It is also a nice extra that after VVV-Venlo I can play again in the yellow-black."
Troost-Ekong signs new long-term deal at Udinese
🤝 William Troost-Ekong in bianconero fino al 2023! ✍️
🤝 William Troost-Ekong has signed a new deal with Udinese until 2023! ✍️
🤝 William Troost-Ekong has signed a new deal with Udinese until 2023! ✍️#Udinese #UdineseCalcio #Ekong pic.twitter.com/zeHOfhYfrJ
Man Utd-linked Haaland 'would like' Premier League move, says father Alf-Inge
Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland - who has been heavily linked with Manchester United - has ambitions to play in the Premier League, according to his father.
The younger Haaland has scored seven goals in four Champions League appearances in what is his first full season with Salzburg.
He has also hit a further 16 goals in domestic competitions, emerging as one of the brightest young prospects in European football.
Read the full story on Goal.
West Ham consider recalling Diangana
West Ham are thinking about cutting short Grady Diangana's year-long loan spell at West Brom in January - according to Sky Sports.
A clause in the England U20 international's contract dictates that the Hammers can bring him back early if they deem it necessary.
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has been impressed by Diangana's recent performances for the Baggies - with his current record reading four goals from 11 Championship appearances.
Milan set sights on Barca's Alena
Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old's situation at Camp Nou, with Barca willing to send him out on loan when the market reopens.
Alena has only featured in one Serie A match for Barca this season.
PSG set to offer €10m + Kurzawa for Juve's De Sciglio
Paris Saint Germain are prepared to offer Juventus €10m plus Layvin Kurzawa for Mattia De Sciglio - according to Corriere di Torino.
The French champions have identified De Sciglio as their number one January target, with Thomas Tuchel eager to bring in extra quality at the back.
Kurzawa, meanwhile, has been deemed dispensable, despite featuring in seven Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season.
Klopp interested in Genk midfielder
Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing 21-year-old Genk midfielder Sander Berge, according to Norwegian outlet ZG.
The report states that Klopp spoke to Berge after the 2-1 result in Belgium and said: “You are an interesting player, a very interesting player”.
Rumours have been swirling in Belgium that Berge could be sold in January, though the 6'5” talent is said to have turned down a move to Sheffield United in the summer transfer window.
Inter bosses angered by Conte's squad depth comments
Inter chiefs have been left angered by Antonio Conte's post-match outburst following the Nerazzurri's capitulation against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
Inter fell to a 3-2 defeat in Germany despite having a two-goal lead and Conte pointed to fatigue and a lack of squad depth as the problem.
With the club's 'poor planning' called into question by the former Italy boss, those in charge at the Giuseppe Meazza are likely to have some stern words to put in Conte's ear.
Celtic star pens long-term contract
✍️ Callum McGregor signs new five-year deal with #CelticFC!
Man Utd urged to sign Mandzukic in January
Juventus centre-forward Mario Mandzukic would be a "great addition" to Manchester United's ranks, according to Wes Brown.
The 33-year-old is still awaiting his first appearance of the season for the Italian champions, having fallen behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the pecking order.
And Brown, who won five Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, feels Mandzukic would be an excellent short-term fix for United.
'Wenger favourite for Bayern job'
Arsenal legend tipped for FCB hotseat
Arsene Wenger is now the odds on favourite to replace Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich, according to Bild.
Ralf Rangnick, former RB Leipzig boss, has ruled himself out of the running via his agent, who claimed his client 'does not bring what is being sought by Bayern'.
With Rangnick out of the running, the German publication claims that former Arsenal boss Wenger is a shoo-in for the Bavarian hotseat.
Man Utd expect to make at least one January signing
Manchester United are confident of signing at least one player in the winter transfer window - according to Metro Sport.
The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with an unnamed target, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to bring in an extra striker to replace Romelu Lukaku.
Juventus centre-forward Mario Mandzukic has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford, while Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is also thought to be on United's radar.
Man Utd monitoring Burnley teenager McNeil
Manchester United are tracking former academy prospect Dwight McNeil's progress at Burnley - according to The Sun.
The Red Devils axed the 19-year-old five years ago, but are now considering luring him back to Old Trafford for around £35 million ($45m).
McNeil has contributed one goal and three assists in 11 Premier League matches for Burnley this season.
Real Madrid hold talks with Napoli midfielder Ruiz
Real Madrid have opened negotiations with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz over a possible move to Santiago Bernabeu next summer.
According to ESPN, the Blancos held a meeting with the 23-year-old in October, with his current market value set at around €80 million ($89m, £69m).
Ruiz has scored once in ten Serie A appearances this season.
Leicester eyeing Dennis from Club Brugge
Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis is the subject of interest from Leicester City - according to The Mirror.
The Foxes see the 21-year-old as the ideal man to come in and provide competition for top scorer Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium.
Dennis has scored three goals in nine league matches for Brugges this season.
Sherwood blasts Arsenal for signing David Luiz over Cahill
Arsenal made a mistake in signing David Luiz and should have opted to snare 'obvious choice' Gary Cahill, according to Tim Sherwood.
The Gunners desperately needed defensive reinforcements and chose to ignore Chelsea veteran Cahill as an option - who was available early in the summer before signing with Crystal Palace on a free transfer.
Instead, Arsenal picked up another Blues centre-half - David Luiz - in a surprising £8 million ($10m) deal on deadline day.
With Unai Emery's team still struggling in defence, having conceded 15 goals in 11 league matches, Sherwood was adamant the Gunners signed the wrong Chelsea central defender, despite the cheap deal for the Brazilian.
Melbourne Victory sign US attacker
American forward Darian Jenkins has signed for Melbourne Victory's W-League side for the upcoming season.
Jenkins was most recently playing for NWSL side Reign FC and arrives in Australia eager to make her mark.
“I’m beyond excited to be joining Melbourne Victory,” Jenkins said.
“I’m truly looking forward to getting to know the team, coaching staff and the community to continue building on the success they had last year."
Stoke chasing Scotland boss Clarke
Championship side Stoke City have made a surprise bid to land Scotland boss Steve Clarke as their next manager, reports The Sun.
Stoke sacked Nathan Jones last week and have approached Clarke to sound out his interest in the position.
Early indications aren't positive however, despite his poor start to life in charge of Scotland where he's won just two of his first six games.
Woodward 'confident' of landing Leverkusen star
Manchester United vice chairman Ed Woodward is confident the club will sign Kai Havertz next summer, reports The Daily Star.
The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is rated highly by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Red Devils scouts watching Havertz closely.
United are reportedly willing to triple the German's wage in an attempt to seal a move to Old Trafford.
Rooney gears up for new Derby role
Wayne Rooney is already preparing for his new challenge at Derby County as he gears up for a player-coach role in the Championship.
The Sun revealed that Rooney attended Rams training on Tuesday, two months before he officially joins the club staff.
He played his last match for DC United in October when the MLS side fell in the competition's end of season play-offs.
Man Utd consider £80m Havertz bid
Man City and Liverpool also linked with Leverkusen wonderkid
Manchester United are ready to make a huge offer for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz, according to the Mirror.
Havertz, 20, has attracted attention from Man City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich among other top-tier clubs.
And the Red Devils hope to steal a match by offering a mammoth £80 million ($103m) for the midfielder's services.
Mourinho, Wenger and Bayern's options
Bayern Munich are on the lookout for a new permanent head coach following the departure of Niko Kovac.
The Croatian was the club's third permanent manager since Pep Guardiola left in 2016, but despite winning the domestic double last season, left the club by mutual consent on Sunday.
Assistant coach Hansi Flick has been promoted to the position of interim head coach while the search continues to replace Kovac. Will Bayern seek an experienced, proven coach or will they opt to take a punt on a lesser known one?
Bournemouth and Wolves circle Grant
Bournemouth and Wolves look set to face off for the capture of Huddersfield's Karlan Grant, claims The Sun.
The Terriers striker is tipped for a Premier League move following the Yorkshire club's relegation last season.
The Cherries are thought to be in the market for his services, but they are not the only team in the top flight chasing him.
'Allegri would suit Man Utd'
Massimiliano Allegri would be the ideal man to take over at Manchester United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departs, according to Marcello Lippi, via the Daily Mail.
The Norwegian continues to face pressure after failing to recapture his early form at the helm of the Red Devils.
Former Juventus boss Allegri is currently out of a job after leaving the Serie A club at the end of last season.
Dest dreams of Barca move
Sergino Dest has set his sights on playing for Barcelona and in the Premier League after recently deciding to forego interest from the Netherlands to represent the U.S. men's national team.
The Ajax defender made his decision ahead of the upcoming Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba, opting to commit his international future to the USMNT after representing the U.S. as a youth international.
Dest's decision comes amid a breakout campaign with Ajax, one which drew the attention of Ronald Koeman and the Dutch national team.
Barca join Haaland hunt
Real Madrid also linked with Norwegian sensation
Barcelona are the latest European heavyweight to pursue Salzburg striker Erling Harland, says Marca.
The free-scoring teenager has already caught the eye of several clubs including the Blaugrana's Liga rivals Real Madrid.
The 19-year-old netted six goals in his first three Champions League games this season.