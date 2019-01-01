Solskjaer has 'big decision' to make on Pogba's future
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a "big decision" to make on Paul Pogba's future, according to Rio Ferdinand.
Pogba has been revitalised under Solskjaer, temporarily slowing down rumours that he could be set for a transfer.
However, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus among the clubs reportedly still interested, Ferdinand said that Pogba could still depart.
Allegri confident of Juventus stay
Massimiliano Allegri is not worried about his position with Italian giants Juventus despite a shock Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax.
Goals from Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt were enough to overturn Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in Tuesday's second leg and seal a 3-1 aggregate victory, leaving the Italian champions out at the quarter-final stage.
Ritchie told he can leave Newcastle
Matt Ritchie has been told he can leave Newcastle after having his request for a new contract turned down, according to The Sun.
The 29-year-old reportedly met with manager Rafael Benitez to request an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2021.
However, that request was turned down due to his age, with Benitez willing to let the Scotland international move on at the end of the season if he can secure himself a bumper deal elsewhere.
Dias heads Atletico shortlist
Benfica defender Ruben Dias is Atletico Madrid's first choice to replace Diego Godin, according to Don Balon.
Godin is widely expected to join Inter this summer, leaving a huge hole in the Atletico backline.
Dias, who reportedly has a €60 million (£52m/$68m) release clause, is top of their list to replace him with Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen, Inter's Milan Skriniar and Roma's Kostas Manolas also under consideration.
Solskjaer promised at least three new signings
United boss eyes summer rebuild
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been promised at least three new signings by the club's board, report the Manchester Evening News.
The scale of the rebuilding job facing Solskjaer was laid bare during their 3-0 Champions League quarter-final second leg defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday.
As a result, the board are ready to sanction at least three big-name signings, though further reinforcements would be needed if Ander Herrera leaves for Paris Saint-Germain.
Milan hold talks over duo
AC Milan have held talks with the representatives of Barcelona forward Malcom and Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri, according to Calciomercato.
The talks with Elenko Sports, who represent both players, were believed to be introductory and a deal is far from being agreed for either player.
Malcom is believed to be valued in the region of €50 million (£43m/£56.4m) while Emerson would cost around €25m (£21.8m/$28.2m).