Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla slash asking price for Arsenal & Man Utd target Kounde

Rennes eye Fekir
Rennes are plotting a summer move for Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir, according to Footmercato.
The French side looks set for a summer rebuild with Steven N'Zonzi and Clement Grenier expected to move on, meaning new midfielders are a priority.
Stade Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice knows Fekir well having worked with him at Lyon and hopes that close relationship will help secure the deal.
Juve revive Milik interest
Juventus are ready to revive their interest in Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A side were heavily linked with Milik in January, but the 27-year-old ultimately joined Marseille on an 18-month loan with the obligation to buy.
However, with doubts surrounding the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, they are ready to make a move for Milik again, though that would require an agreement with Marseille to release him from his loan.
Real eye Vazquez replacement
Real Madrid are targeting Levante winger Jorge de Frutos as a replacement for Lucas Vazquez, according to Marca.
Vazquez's contract expires in the summer and talks over fresh terms have failed to reach an agreement, with De Frutos now being lined up to replace him should he decide to move on.
Los Blancos sold the winger to Levante last summer but retained 50% of his rights as well as a right for first refusal, meaning any deal should be relatively straightforward to complete.
Sevilla reduce Kounde asking price (El Gol Digital)
Spanish club keen to secure a summer sale
Sevilla are ready to dramatically reduce Jules Kounde's asking price to ensure they cash-in on the defender this summer, reports El Gol digital.
Arsenal and Manchester United have been leading the chase for the France U21 international but were put off by Sevilla's €90 million (£77m/$107m) valuation.
However, the Spanish club are now ready to slash that figure to €60 million (£51m/$71m), which is likely to reignite interest from the Premier League duo, while Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest.
Palmeiras closing in on Atuesta
Palmeiras are in advanced talks with Los Angeles FC over a deal to sign midfielder Eduard Atuesta, reports Todofichajes.
Atuesta's current deal expires at the end of the year but the Colombian is ready to quit MLS now and return to South America.
The 23-year-old has made 84 appearances for LAFC since joining from Independiente Medellin, initially on loan, ahead of their debut season in 2018.