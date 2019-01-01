Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve want Pogba return

have released their 2018/19 end-of-season retained list on their official website, and nine senior players are leaving.

Efe Ambrose, Alex Pearce, Ashley Cole, David Nugent, Marcus Olsson have not been offered new deals and will leave for free upon the expiry of their contracts, but talks are ongoing with midfielder Craig Bryson.

Meanwhile, Fikyao Tomori, Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Andy King will all return to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loan spells.