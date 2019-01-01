The USWNT star has previously stated her admiration for Barcelona, but their rivals are interested

are looking to bring Megan Rapinoe to the team's recently-formed women's team, according to AS.

The USWNT star is seen as a player that could be the club's first Galactica as Perez is looking to challenge rivals and .

However, Rapinoe has previously stated her admiration for Barcelona, and the club isn't ruling out a move for the World Cup winner.