Why Man Utd will struggle to sign Sancho
England star may snub Old Trafford move
Manchester United could be prepared to spend over £100m to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund - but there's no guarantee he would want to return to England.
Tension rises in Milan - Giampaolo's job under threat
Following the weekend's defeat by Fiorentina, Milan boss Marco Giampaolo finds himself in the firing line.
Directors Zvonimir Boban, Paolo Maldini and Daniele Massara will be at the club's training ground to meet with him today, according to MilanNews.it.
Monaco could snap up Slimani for bargain fee
Islam Slimani has scored four goals and set up five more since moving to Monaco on loan from Leicester in the summer.
The Ligue 1 club have a purchase option for the 31-year-old attacker set at just €10m, the print edition of France Football reports.
Almeyda linked with Rayados job
San Jose Earthquakes coach Matias Almeyda is a candidate for the Monterrey job, reports TUDN.
The manager previously managed Chivas before joining the MLS side earlier this season.
Hugo Sanchez and Walter Erviti are the club's second and third choices, as the board has earmarked Almeyda as the preferred option.
Real Madrid considering Rapinoe move
The USWNT star has previously stated her admiration for Barcelona, but their rivals are interested
Real Madrid are looking to bring Megan Rapinoe to the team's recently-formed women's team, according to AS.
The USWNT star is seen as a player that could be the club's first Galactica as Fiorentina Perez is looking to challenge rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
However, Rapinoe has previously stated her admiration for Barcelona, and the club isn't ruling out a move for the World Cup winner.
Fulham teenager heading back to Australia
Riley Warland has left Fulham and is set to return to Perth Glory, the Cottagers have confirmed.
The 17-year-old Australian only signed for Fulham in 2018 from the Glory but a lack of game time has made a return to Australia necessary.
A defender that can play as a centre-back or left-back, Warland made nine appearances for Fulham's U18's side last season, scoring one goal.
First Boca, then the Bernabeu: Real Madrid target Palacios is ready to take Europe by storm
Exequiel Palacios has been a Real Madrid target for quite some time, but is his big move finally edging closer?
The River Plate star could be available for relatively cheap in January, making a potential move to Spain a possibility.
Abraham set to commit to England
Chelsea's young star Tammy Abraham will accept a call-up by England and end speculation over his international allegiances, reports The Telegraph.
Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate will name his next squad on Thursday and it's understood Abraham won't hesistate to play if selected which would end Nigeria's hopes of getting the 21-year-old to play for them.
Abraham has started the season with a bang for the Blues having scored seven goals from seven Premier League appearances.
Honda begs for AC Milan return
Keisuke Honda is desperate to return to AC Milan and has urged the club to call him if they need him.
The Japan international left Melbourne Victory in the summer and has been looking for a new club, having recently offered via Twitter to play for Manchester United.
The 33-year-old returned to social media on Monday to have another go at persuading a club to sign him, this time targeting AC Milan.
I have always wanted to help you. Call me when you need me! @acmilan— KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 30, 2019
Tottenham open contract talks with Vertonghen
Spurs eager to prevent Belgian defender leaving for free
Tottenham and Jan Vertonghen have started negotiations over a new contract, the Daily Mail says.
The Belgian defender’s deal expires at the end of the season and the London side hope to convince him to stay for at least another year.
Inter in talks over €22m Sensi move
Inter are in talks with Sassuolo to make Stefano Sensi’s loan deal permanent, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The 24-year-old has impressed since joining on a season-long move, scoring three goals in six Serie A appearances.
Managing director Giuseppe Marotta has already met with Sassuolo to start negotiations over a permanent move, which will cost them around €22 million (£20m/$24m).
Chelsea could recall Ugbo from loan
Chelsea are considering recalling Ike Ugbo from his loan at Roda JC, the Express reports.
The Dutch second tier side are in a dire financial situation and the fans raged at owner Mauricio Garcia de la Vega during their last game.
Roda have reportedly breached their loan agreement with Chelsea by using the money they send to cover Ugbo’s wages to pay the rest of the squad.
Chelsea are investigating the situation and could call Ugbo back soon.
Fiorentina move to tie Spurs target to new deal
Fiorentina are working on tying 20-year-old winger Riccardo Sottil to a new contract, Sport Mediaset claims.
The Italy Under-21 international returned from a loan at Pescara to impress for the Fiorentina first-team, making four appearances so far this term.His contract expires in 2021, but other teams are already tracking him, with Tottenham said to be interested, so the Italian side are eager to ensure he stays where he is