Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba leaning towards PSG move instead of Real Madrid

Bayern confident of Gnabry extension despite delay
Bayern Munich have been waiting on Serge Gnabry to sign a new contract for some time.
Media reports in Germany have insisted the deal is all but done, but Sky Sport says the two parties still have some minor details to sort out and that a deal is still very likely to go through in the near future.
Adeyemi set for PSG talks
Paris Saint-Germain are set to hold talks with Karim Adeyemi, according to Sky Sport in Germany.
The Red Bull Salzburg star has already had conversations with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, but the French giants hope to lure him with the promise of succeeding Kylian Mbappe to play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.
Conte to get £150m to spend at Spurs (The Sun)
Premier League side to provide incoming coach with big transfer budget
Tottenham will give Antonio Conte £150 million ($205m) to spend on new players when he takes over as coach, The Sun claims.
The Italian manager is expected to sign an 18-month contract to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and the Premier League side will ensure he has enough to strengthen the squad to his liking.
Matsima wants Monaco exit
Chrislain Matsima hopes to leave Monaco in the January transfer window.
RMC Sport reports the 19-year-old defender’s lack of playing time has prompted him to look for a move elsewhere and he is already in talks with teams in Germany.
Pogba leaning towards PSG move instead of Real Madrid (Fichajes)
Man Utd star can leave for free at end of the season
Paul Pogba is edging towards a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Fichajes reports.
Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked to the midfielder, whose future at Manchester United has long been uncertain.
But PSG are looking for a player of his profile and calibre and have taken over as the favourites to land him.