Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd register interest in Coman

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
GFX Kingsley Coman Manchester United Kopie
Getty Images

Leeds target Brugge winger Noa Lang as Bielsa nears new contract

2021-06-10T23:30:00Z

Liverpool's Tsimikas wanted by Fenerbahce

2021-06-10T22:55:00Z

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas is wanted by Fenerbahce - according to Fotomac.

The Turkish club are eager to bring in the 25-year-old on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.

Tsimikas still has fives years to run on his contract at Liverpool, but only played five Premier League minutes in his debut season at Anfield.

 

Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 2020-21
Getty

I don't care if Kane costs Man Utd £120m, sign him! - Keane

2021-06-10T22:46:38Z

Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to fork out £120 million ($170m/€140m) to sign Harry Kane, despite also admitting to having doubts about the Tottenham striker's leadership skills.

Kane is being tipped to leave Spurs after their latest trophyless season, having openly admitted that he is driven to win the biggest team prizes the game has to offer.

The Red Devils are among those being tipped to make a move for the 27-year-old, and Keane would love to see a deal come to fruition, but has also pinpointed the one area of the striker's game he believes needs to be improved.

Read the full story on Goal.

Cruzeiro unveil new head coach

2021-06-10T22:44:49Z

Cruzeiro have unveiled new manager Mozart Santos on their official Twitter account.

Mozart, 41, most recently headed Chapecoense.

Barca turn attention to Roma's Pellegrini

2021-06-10T22:05:00Z

Barcelona have turned their attention to Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish giants are weighing up a bid for the 24-year-old after missing out on Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum, who has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Pellegrini has just entered the final year of his contract at Roma and has a €30 million (£26m/$37m) buy-out clause.

 