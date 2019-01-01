Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid, Chelsea to hold face-to-face talks for Hazard

Real Madrid, Chelsea to hold face-to-face talks for Hazard
The Belgian is closing in on a move to the Bernabeu
Real Madrid are set for face-to-face negotiations with Chelsea in order to finally sign Eden Hazard, according to the Daily Mail.
The La Liga giants have made three informal offers for Hazard that have been rejected by the Blues, but they are now set to sit down with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.
Madrid hope to finally conclude their pursuit of Hazard, allowing the Belgain to complete his desired move to the Bernabeu.
Mourinho says he has more hunger to manage than ever before
Jose Mourinho has insisted that he has more hunger than ever to manage, saying he misses being on the sidelines.
At 56 and having won two Champions Leagues and eight league titles spread out over four countries, Mourinho could be forgiven for no longer having the same passion for management.
But instead, when asked if his desire to coach is still the same, Mourinho told Eleven Sports Portugal that he is eager to return to the sidelines, though he won't take just any offer.
Read what the ex-Manchester United boss had to say right here on Goal!
West Ham sell Perez to Alaves
West Ham have agreed to sell former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez to Deportivo Alaves for €2.5 million, according to Sky Sports.
Personal terms have yet to be agreed, but are not expected to be an issue, while the move remains subject to a medical.
There is also a 30 per cent sell-on clause for the 30-year-old striker, who joined West Ham last season after spending the previous term on loan in La Liga with Deportivo La Coruna.
Stoke want £30m for Butland
Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have learned Stoke City will demand £30 million ($38m) for goalkeeper Jack Butland, according to the Daily Star.
Butland wants to return to the Premier League in hopes of retaining his England place, but his international team-mate Jordan Pickford's £30m fee is the bar Stoke believe must be met for him to leave.
Palace want Butland, but Bournemouth may be in better shape to land him as they can offer former Stoke keeper Asmir Begovic as part of a deal.
Sarri agreement reached with Juventus
Maurizio Sarri has reached an agreement with Juventus to become the Serie A champions' next head coach and has requested Chelsea release him from his contract, Goal understands.
Fali Ramadani, Sarri's agent, met with Chelsea management Friday to discuss his client's future with the club as a move to Turin draws closer and closer.
The Chelsea boss has received an offer from Juventus that would pay him €7 million (£6m/$8m) to succeed Massimiliano Allegri, who had coached the Bianconeri to five straight league titles.