Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Giroud set for Chelsea departure

Former Athletic Bilbao manager Jose Angel Ziganda is unlikely to succeed Quique Sanchez Flores at .

Sky Sports report that the Premier League club have spoken with the 53-year-old, but talks will not continue. It is not known why Watford have decided against further dialogue with Ziganda.

Roger Schmidt and Marcelino have also had talks with the club, but bookies believe that they will opt for an English manager.

Mark Hughes, Sam Allardyce and Chris Hughton are among the frontrunners.