Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen offered to Premier League clubs including Tottenham

Athletic won't sack under-fire Garitano
Athletic Club won't sack under-fire manager Gaizka Garitano over the international break, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The 45-year-old has come under pressure after a disappointing start to the season and was said to have been summoned for emergency talks with the club's board following last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Rayo Valladolid.
Athletic are 14th in La Liga after eight games, three points above the relegation zone.
Man Utd could loan out Henderson
Backup keeper wants England No.1 chance
Manchester United could loan out backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the January transfer window, claims ESPN.
It is reported he may seek a temporary exit in order to secure the first-team football he will need to earn a starting spot for England at Euro 2020.
Sergio Romero is said to be unhappy having lost his No.2 spot at Old Trafford, but United won't make a decision on his future until Henderson's position is certain.
Former Atletico midfielder Baraja sacked by Zaragoza
Former Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Ruben Baraja has been sacked as manager of Real Zaragoza.
📯 OFICIAL | El Real Zaragoza toma la decisión de destituir al técnico Rubén Barajahttps://t.co/FAxBRPteCp— Real Zaragoza (@RealZaragoza) November 9, 2020
Martinez reveals plea to Arteta over Arsenal exit
Emiliano Martinez has revealed how he asked Mikel Arteta to allow him to leave Arsenal with a text message this summer.
Celta to appoint Coudet after Inter exit
Celta Vigo are set to appoint 46-year-old Argentine Eduardo Coudet as their new manager, according to Globo Esporte.
Coudet left Brazilian side Internacional on Monday, with Celta announcing they have parted company with Oscar Garcia Junyent.
Celta currently sit 17th in La Liga, just one point above the relegation zone going into the international break.
Dynamo send Bajamich on loan
📰 Mateo Bajamich will return to Instituto AC this offseason on loan #HoldItDown https://t.co/irRIXIn9Lv— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) November 9, 2020
Eriksen offered to Premier League clubs
Tottenham among clubs offered deal by Inter
Tottenham have been offered the chance to re-sign Christian Eriksen from Inter, claims Football Insider.
The Denmark star has failed to make an impression at San Siro since joining from Spurs a year ago.
The report states that a number of top Premier League sides have been offered Eriksen.