Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea continuing talks with Donnarumma

Timo Werner has brushed off any questions of his future at Chelsea, with the German striker determined to deliver on expectations after struggling to justify his £47.5 million ($64m) price tag.

Asked by The Telegraph whether he expects to be back for more at Chelsea next season, Werner said: "Of course. In terms of scoring and missing chances, it was the worst season, but in the end I still have 27 goal contributions.

"I think I’m the first in our team for that, so it was not everything bad and I don’t think about leaving the club this year, for sure not, and also for the next year because I think we have a very good team and I hope to come back to scoring and that I can do everything that’s expected of me."