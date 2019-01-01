Arsenal warned Upamecano will cost £92m
RB Leipzig don't want to sell centre-back this summer
RB Leipzig have told Arsenal that they will have to pay Dayot Upamecano’s £92 million release clause if they want to sign him, The Mirror says.
The Gunners have identified the centre-back as a top target before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.
But RB Leipzig have no interest in selling the 20-year-old and will only let him go if they are forced into it.
Man Utd open talks with £50m Spurs star Eriksen
Red Devils confident of landing Denmark international
Manchester United have opened talks with Christian Eriksen over a summer move from Tottenham, The Independent says.
Tottenham are open to selling the Denmark international as he has just one year left on his contract and they want to invest in new signings.
Spurs will hold out for upwards of £50 million for Eriksen and United are in pole-position, though he has also been linked to Real Madrid.
United are confident of getting a deal over the line before the transfer window closes at 5pm BST on Thursday.
Inter make £70m Lukaku bid
Man Utd holding out for more
Inter have made a new offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, but are still short of the Premier League side’s asking price.
The Italian side have already had two bids knocked back and have competition from Juventus, who have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Belgium international.
Calciomercato reports that Inter opened talks with United again on Tuesday and lodged another bid worth £70m ($85m), though United may push for them to add at least another £5m.
Napoli make new Everton bid
After having a €37 million offer rejected by Gremio, Napoli have made a new effort to sign Everton Soares from the Brazilian outfit.
The 23-year-old forward wants to move to the Serie A side and Gianluca di Marzio reports that Napoli made an improved bid on Tuesday.
However, Gremio have put a large price tag on him, so talks could continue for some time.
Man Utd angry at Real Madrid over Pogba flirting
Real Madrid's strategy to sign Paul Pogba has angered the Manchester United hierarchy, according to Manchester Evening News.
The Spanish side have made no secret of their desire to sign the midfielder, who wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.
However, they have not come close to the Red Devils' asking price for Pogba and their public flirtation with the France star has irritated the club to the extent that even coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is angry at Madrid counterpart Zinedine Zidane.