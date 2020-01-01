Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool join Utd & City in Grealish hunt

Mohamed Salah should hate , not want to join them, says John Aldridge, with the forward suggesting that he may be open to making a move to at some point.

Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo: “Personally, I think after the experience of the final and the way Ramos treated him, I’d have had a hatred for Real Madrid if it was me, after that incident. It wouldn’t appeal to me but I wouldn’t want to leave Liverpool anyway.”

Read the full story on Goal!