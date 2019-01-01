Sancho's future undecided – Zorc
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said no decision has been made on the future of reported Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, according to Kicker.
Dortmund star Sancho continues to be linked with a big-money move to Premier League giants United, who have reportedly identified the England international as a top potential addition.
The Red Devils tried to lure Sancho to Old Trafford during the off-season, however, they were unsuccessful in bringing the 19-year-old back to England after he left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017.
Man City eye Soyuncu
Manchester City are reportedly considering a January move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, according to Fotospor.
Pep Guardiola's side have been depleted defensively as injury has robbed them of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, while their failure to replace Vincent Kompany has left them with a centre-half partnership of Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho.
As a result, they are watching the Leicester City defender closely, who has impressed since filling the void left by Harry Maguire.
Arsenal consider Ozil loan
Arsenal are reportedly considering loaning out Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.
Gunners boss Unai Emery has been reluctant to use the playmaker since replacing Arsene Wenger, with the 30-year-old playing just 71 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.
It is thought that Arsenal would even be willing to subsidise a portion of the German's massive £350k-per-week wages.
Blockbuster A-League marquees no longer a focus, says FFA
A-League clubs are moving their focus away from signing superstar players and instead looking to bring through young Australian players, according to FFA head of leagues Greg O'Rourke.
The shift comes ahead of the new season, which begins on October 12, with a notable lack of big-name signings like Melbourne Victory's capture of Keisuke Honda prior to last campaign.
In the past, the A-League has seen the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Dwight Yorke and Shinji Ono star in the competition, but O'Rourke sees clubs prioritising youth development and looking to make smart foreign signings.
Solskjaer confirms Man Utd are looking to sign a striker
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the struggling Premier League giants intend to solve their striker crisis during the January transfer window.
United have struggled for goals and creativity since sanctioning the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, with the Red Devils languishing in 11th position ahead of Monday's showdown against Arsenal.
Solskjaer's side were linked to Juventus pair Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala, Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho and Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams before the window shut.
Speculation continues to link United with Mandzukic and Sancho, while Lyon's Moussa Dembele has emerged as another option, with Leicester City's James Maddison also a reported target in Solskjaer's pursuit of creativity.
Allegri tipped to replace Giampaolo at Milan
AC Milan would like to tempt Massimiliano Allegri from his sabbatical if they do part ways with under-fire caoch Marco Giampaolo.
Milan have lost four of their first six Serie A games this year, most recently being outclassed by Fiorentina, and pressure is mounting on the ex-Sampdoria coach.
If he is let go then Calciomercato believes the hierarchy at San Siro would target the former Juventus boss.
AC Milan director Maldini gives Giampaolo backing
AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini insists the club will make no knee-jerk reactions in regards to head coach Marco Giampaolo's future.
Pressure is growing on the coach after his side suffered another defeat in Serie A on Sunday and reports in Italy suggest they are considering sacking him.
And while Maldini feels the team are in a dire situation, he believes Giampaolo should be given a chance to turn it all around.
"We chose the coach, we will defend him, it is right to give him some time," he said. "We knew there were some problems that we'd run into, although obviously we didn't expect to lose four of the first six games, but also the quality of the football is unsatisfactory.
"Right now, it might look like a tunnel with no light, but as our coach said, the way out is with hard work."
Celtic & Rangers track Dundee United star
Celtic and Rangers are both monitoring Dundee United star Lawrence Shankland, Daily Record reports.
Both clubs had scouts present at the Scottish Championship side's 6-0 win over Morton, in which Shankland scored a hat-trick.
The 24-year-old just joined United from Ayr in the summer and has already scored 10 goals in 10 appearances this season.
Celta set to sack Escriba
Fran Escriba is on the verge of losing his job as Celta coach, Marca says.
Celta have won just one of their seven La Liga matches this season and sit a place above the relegation zone.
Although his contract runs until 2021, the board are considering letting him go, but could give him one more game to change their mind.
Conte wants Man Utd's Matic at Inter
Midfielder could reunite with ex-Chelsea boss but Juventus also want him
Inter have set their sights on Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, Calciomercato says.
The midfielder has featured in each of the Red Devils' last three Premier League matches and captained them to victory in their Europa League opener against Astana.
But the 31-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and Inter are considering swooping in to reunite him with his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. But the Nerazzurri could face competition from Juventus, who were linked with him earlier this month.
Juventus want Meunier & Can swap with PSG
Juventus will offer Emre Can to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for full-back Thomas Meunier in January, according to Tuttosport.
The Serie A side are determined to sign the Belgium international, who will be available for free next summer.
Juve hope to get him in January, instead, and hope offering to send Can to the French capital will be enough to persuade PSG to let Meunier go.
Gattuso set for Genoa talks
Gennaro Gattuso could be on his way back into management with Genoa, Sky Sport in Italy reports.
The Serie A side have reached out to the former AC Milan midfielder and coach in the wake of their 4-0 defeat to Lazio.
A change of coach looks imminent and they are expected to meet with Gattuso when he returns to Italy from a trip to Russia on Monday.
Man Utd consider Mandzukic bid
Manchester United are considering a move for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window.
The 33-year-old striker almost joined the Old Trafford side in the summer but they could not reach an agreement, while United also tried to sign Paulo Dybala from Juve.
Mandzukic was in talks with Qatari side Al Rayyan but talks were brought to an end this week, ensuring he will remain at Juve.
And Goal understands that United could swoop in for him in the next transfer window.