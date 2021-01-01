Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Matheus to sue cash-strapped Barca

Aouar looking to force Lyon exit
Houssem Aouar's absence from pre-season for Lyon is an attempt to force a move away from the club, says Get French Football News.
The Ligue 1 side have officially said his absence is down to illness but it now appears the 23-year-old attacking midfielder is trying to secure an exit.
Following Memphis Depay's exit to Barcelona, Aouar is believed to be unhappy with his place at the club.
Bayern pair hold 'positive' talks
Bayern Munich are holding "very good" contract negotiations with Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman over the pair's future at Allianz Arena, says new CEO Oliver Kahn, who is "optimistic" about the duo's decisions.
Both players have been the subject of intense transfer scrutiny this summer as the Bavarian giants begin their transition from Hansi Flick's short-but-glorious reign and move towards a new future under Julian Nagelsmann.
Midfielder Goretzka and winger Coman have both been in action for Germany and France this summer at Euro 2020, but with their respective nations eliminated, talk has turned to their next steps.
Firpo completes Leeds medical
Junior Firpo has completed his Leeds United medical and will be unveiled on Tuesday, per RAC1's Gerard Romero.
The Barcelona man's move to West Yorkshire has been all but officially confirmed for a number of days.
Now, he has completed the formalities and officially signed, with an announcement imminent.
Osasuna land Cote
OFFICIAL STATEMENT | Cote, new #Osasuna player.— C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) July 5, 2021
▶️ https://t.co/fmZ6YkvgRq pic.twitter.com/xi8g4pfdZB
Man Utd lead Camavinga chase (Marca)
Rennes man hunt still headed by Red Devils
Manchester United are ahead of Real Madrid and PSG as potential suitors for Rennes man Eduardo Camavinga, says Marca.
The Ligue 1 outfit, along with Los Blancos, were previously seen as the main contenders for the France international, overlooked for Euro 2020 this summer.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remain atop the pile now, as previously indicated.