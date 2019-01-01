Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for £32m Pochettino

Free agent Danny Simpson has signed with on a deal that will keep him with the club through the end of the season.

Simpson had been training with the club for the past two weeks, having departed Leicester at the conclusion of last season.

“We’re very happy to welcome Danny to Huddersfield Town today," manager Danny Cowley said. “In his two weeks with us, we’ve seen first-hand his winning mentality and the leadership qualities he will add to our group.

“He’s a fantastic defender who is great in one-on-one situations, as well as being positionally excellent. He will make a significant impact on the team this season.

“We’ve got some good young full-backs at this club and they will really benefit from his experience and know-how too.”