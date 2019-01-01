Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for £32m Pochettino

Liverpool interested in Neres
Liverpool are interested in Ajax forward David Neres, according to Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old starred as Ajax advanced to the Champions League semi-final last term, and has started this season with two goals in seven league appearances.
Neres has a contract with the Dutch champions through 2023.
Mourinho wants Real Madrid return
The former Man Utd boss has turned down a number of jobs recently
Jose Mourinho is eyeing a return to Real Madrid, sources tell Goal.
Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December, but has had no shortage of offers to manage since then.
The Portuguese has turned down approaches from Monaco, Lille, Wolfsburg, Schalke and AC Milan in the last few months.
Barcelona to appeal €300 Griezmann fine
Barcelona are set to appeal a €300 fine over their approach for Antoine Griezmann, confirmed coach Ernesto Valverde.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday Barca had been found guilty of violating article 126 of its disciplinary code during their pursuit of the France forward while he was at Atletico Madrid.
Barca signed Griezmann in July for €120million but Atletico claimed they were owed a further €80m, alleging an agreement between the player and the La Liga champions being reached before his release clause dropped from €200m.
Read the full story right here on Goal!
City eye Soyuncu
Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu in January, according to The Guardian.
The centre-half, formerly linked with Arsenal, has filled the void left by Harry Maguire with aplomb.
Aymeric Laporte has suffered a serious injury, leaving City short at the back and the Turkish defender has demonstrated significant ability on the ball.
Barry closes in on West Brom return
Gareth Barry is closing in on a return to West Brom, according to manager Slaven Bilic.
The 38-year-old midfielder parted ways with the club following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.
However, as he nears recovery from a knee injury, he is likely to pen a new deal with his most recent employers.
"Gareth has joined in our last couple of sessions," Bilic said. “It was a big injury for his knee and he’s been working hard every day. He has spent hours and hours in the gym which is mentally very demanding and exhausting."
Man Utd consider January move for Tottenham star Eriksen
Manchester United are considering a January move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to further improve his squad.
United are aware that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to avoid losing Eriksen on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season and, if United and Tottenham can agree a cut-price fee for the Denmark international, then he will move to Old Trafford at the start of 2020.
United considered a £70 million ($86m) move for Eriksen during the summer transfer window but were not convinced he was willing to join them as he held out for a transfer to Real Madrid.
Read the full story right here on Goal!
Atalanta working on new contract for Zapata
Atalanta are working on a new contract that would keep star forward Duvan Zapata at the club through 2024, reports Calciomercato.
Zapata has been subject of interest from around Europe after scoring 28 times last season and starting this season off with four goals in five Serie A games.
But Atalanta are desperate to keep the 28-year-old Colombian and will offer him a hefty raise.
Everton interested in Gotze move
Everton could sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze on a free transfer next summer, reports Augsburger Allgemeine.
Gotze, 27, has played sparingly for Dortmund this season and could be forced to leave if his minutes do not increase.
In addition to Everton, Sevilla and Lazio are two of the sides credited with an interest in Gotze.
Man Utd may not hire director of football
The Evening Standard reports that after a successful transfer window, Manchester United are rethinking their plan to hire a director of football.
The club have been searching for someone to oversee their transfer business, with Mike Phelan, Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher all considered for the job.
But with the success of new signings Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, United may now hold off on hiring someone for the role.
McEachran lands with Birmingham City
Former Chelsea wonderkid Josh McEachran has signed a two-year contract with Championship outfit Birmingham City.
OFFICIAL: Blues have today completed the signing of midfielder Josh McEachran following a successful trial with the Club.— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 27, 2019
The 26 year old has has penned a two-year contract and will take squad number 16 for Blues.
Full details 👉 https://t.co/QlqNNeQXEz#WelcomeJosh #BCFC pic.twitter.com/jaZW4l0nWz
McEachran, 26, spent the past four seasons with Brentford in the Championship.
Simpson signs with Huddersfield
Free agent Danny Simpson has signed with Huddersfield Town on a deal that will keep him with the club through the end of the season.
Simpson had been training with the club for the past two weeks, having departed Leicester at the conclusion of last season.
“We’re very happy to welcome Danny to Huddersfield Town today," manager Danny Cowley said. “In his two weeks with us, we’ve seen first-hand his winning mentality and the leadership qualities he will add to our group.
“He’s a fantastic defender who is great in one-on-one situations, as well as being positionally excellent. He will make a significant impact on the team this season.
“We’ve got some good young full-backs at this club and they will really benefit from his experience and know-how too.”
✅ #htafc have today completed the signing of free agent @dannysimpson until the end of the 2019/20 season.— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 27, 2019
The 32-year-old right-back has trained with the Terriers for the past two weeks and has impressed Town’s management duo of Danny and Nicky Cowley.
'Let's see what happens with Neymar in January'
Denilson has questioned fellow Brazilian Neymar's decision to walk away from Barcelona, but the 2002 World Cup winner says he is intrigued by what his compatriot could do in January.
Neymar was linked with a move back to Barca all summer long and Denilson admitted that he was sad to see the winger leave in the first place when he swapped the Catalan side for Paris Saint-Germain.
Sao Paulo confirm new manager
Fernando Diniz has been confirmed as manager of Sao Paulo, the club announced.
Diniz has previously managed Audax, Fluminense and Athletico Paranaense throughout a managerial career that has seen stops at 11 different clubs in 10 seasons.
“It's a dream come true. I am very happy and ready for this new challenge in my career. I'm sure we will do a great job together,” he said.
Klopp hints at new Milner deal
Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool could sign James Milner to a new deal.
The midfielder's contract is set to expire as he heads towards free agency, but Klopp alluded to the fact that the club won't let that happen.
Sissoko agrees 4-year extension
Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a new four-year deal the club's website has confirmed.
The France international has been an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino's side since his arrival from Newcastle in 2016.
His new deal runs through to 2023.
Perez signs Barca deal until 2022
[ÚLTIMA HORA] ❗— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 27, 2019
Ampliación del contrato de Carles Pérez
Todos los detalles 👉 https://t.co/GLx2nymDNJ pic.twitter.com/BN2raJznWi
Silas is new Sporting boss
Jorge Silas has been appointed as the new manager of Sporting Lisbon on a deal to the end of the season.
.@J_silas10, sócio 65.348-0, é o novo treinador do #SportingCP 🤝— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) September 27, 2019
Bem-vindo! 🦁#SilasÉLeão pic.twitter.com/jxWUIf7g14
Martinelli trained with Man Utd
Arsenal starlet Gabreiel Martinelli has revealed that Manchester United declined the chance snap him up, according to the Daily Mail.
The 18-year-old Brazilian striker grabbed a superb brace in only his second game for the Gunners in the EFL Cup thumping over Nottingham Forest in midweek.
Martinelli revealed he trained with the Old Trafford side four times bewteen 2105 and 2107 but United failed to follow up their interest.
Simpson for Terriers
Premier League title winner Danny Simpson has agreed a deal to sign for Huddersfield Town, according to Sports Mole.
The former Leicester City full-back recently spent time at West Brom but the free agent has now earned a contract with the Terriers who are currently bottom of the Championship.
Simpson, 32, started his career at Manchester United, and has also had spells with Newcastle and QPR.
Kodjia wanted in Qatar
Al-Gharafa are bidding to sign Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia by next week, reports Football Insider.
The Qatari club, who are managed by ex-Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic, are keen to snap up a proven forward before the country's transfer deadline next Tuesday.
Kodjia has not played for Villa since a sub apperance in the opening Premier League game at Tottenham in August and was recently ruled out after sustaining a fractured cheekbone in a training ground collision.
'New signings have been Man Utd's best players'
Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have already proved to be shrewd additions for Manchester United, says Denis Irwin, with the trio considered to have been the club’s top performers in 2019-20.
The former Red Devils defender told Sporting Life: "I think we needed a real strong centre-half, we’ve got that, needed a bit of pace as well, got that in Daniel James on either wing, and it looks like Aaron has slotted in unbelievably well. The three signings have been great."
Arsenal open to offers for Ozil
Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for Mesut Ozil, according to Calciomercato.
The World Cup winner has struggled to convince Unai Emery of his worth, leading the Gunners to consider a sale.
Interest is said to exist in the German from Turkey, China and America.
Ruiz becomes Barcelona's top target
Fabian Ruiz is now Barcelona's top transfer target for the summer of 2020, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 23-year-old midfielder is currently on the books at Napoli, but is attracting admiring glances from leading sides across Europe.
Paredes may be heading back to Italy
With Leandro Paredes struggling for game time at Paris Saint-Germain, Calciomercato claims he could soon be heading back to Italy.
The Argentine has previously represented Roma in Serie A and it is suggested that Juventus, AC Milan and Inter could be among the interested parties if he becomes available.
Liverpool may have to pay £7m for Elliott
Fulham are demanding £7 million ($9m) in the tribunal case charged with the task of setting a transfer fee for Harvey Elliott, claims The Mirror.
The 16-year-old midfielder left Craven Cottage for Liverpool over the summer after turning down the offer of a scholarship in London and a suitable compensation package is now being ruled on.
Juve & Real Madrid monitoring Pogba
Juventus and Real Madrid are continuing to keep a close eye on Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United, reports Tuttosport.
The France international is said to have demanded a sizeable wage increase in contract talks with the Red Devils, and that could lead to those at Old Trafford opening themselves up to a sale.
Mass exodus at Tottenham?
Bayern wait on Sane
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said that the club could make a fresh approach for Manchester City's Leroy Sane in January.
Bayern were strongly linked with Sane during the summer transfer window but their plans were stalled when he suffered a knee injury in the Community Shield clash with Liverpool in August.
But speaking on the Planet Futbol podcast Hoeness said of Sane: "We have to wait now [and see] how his recovery goes on. I think the new people will have to sit down in January or February [and decide] what's going on with that."
Meredith returns home
Former Millwall and Bradford City full-back James Meredith has returned to his native Australia to sign for Perth Glory.
The 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the Den at the end of last season.
Glory boss Tony Popovic has swooped to recruit the two-cap Australian international on a one-year deal, reports the A League official site.
Cut-price Tosun available in January
Everton are willing to sell striker Cenk Tosun at a loss but will have to wait until the January window after another transfer move collapsed, reports Football Insider.
The club are now supposedly ready to accept offers of £15million (€17m) for the 28-year-old who signed from Besiktas for £27million (€30m / $33m) in January 2018.
This development comes after Tosun reportedly snubbed a move to Qatari club Al Gharafa before their transfer window shuts at the end of this month.
Mourinho isn't outdated says Kenyon
Jose Mourinho still has a future as a manager at the top level of the game, according to former Manchester United CEO Peter Kenyon.
Kenyon was disheartened to see Mourinho sacked at United, and thinks another big club will profit from their mistake.
“If you put me in charge of a great club and you needed to appoint a manager, my first thought would be Jose Mourinho,” Kenyon said at the World Football Summit.
Read the full story on Goal.
Beckham to become agent
David Beckham is set to join the world of football agents having formed his own management company, according to reports.
The Daily Mirror claims Beckham has teamed up with close friend Dave Gardner and ex-PR cheif Nocola Howson to form Footwork Management Limited.
A potential target for the company to represent is Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood claims the report.
Man Utd tracking Lyon's Dembele
Manchester United have sent scouts to Lyon's past three games to watch Moussa Dembele, reports the Daily Mail.
The former Celtic striker has already scored six league goals this season and has reportedly been tracked by the Red Devils since he began coming through the ranks at PSG.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently short of players in attack following injuries to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, with the club now seemingly weighing up a January move for Dembele.
Benfica reveal failed Mourinho bid
Benfica club president Luis Filipe Vieira has admitted Jose Mourinho was their first preference after Rui Vitoria's departure.
Current coach Bruno Lage was told early on in negotiations that he was the club's second choice.
"I said that if the talks with Mourinho didn't reach a good pooint, he would become the head coach," Vieira told TVI as quoted by Record.
Vieira went on to say that he told Mourinho he'd pick him up from the airport if he was to join Benfica.
Hull City to offer star striker new contract
Jarrod Bowen is set to be handed an improved deal by Hull City, according to coach Grant McCann.
The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and though there is the option for an extra year, the Tigers are keen to lock down their star attacker for longer.
“I’m sure the club will sit down with Jarrod and put something to him," McCann said.
“At the end of the day he’s a Hull City player this year and next. It’s down to Jarrod to sit down with the football club and arrange a new deal for himself."
The English attacker has scored four goals in the Championship already this season after netting 22 times in the league last season.
Cove Rangers sign Canadian international
Fraser Aird has joined Scottish League Two side Cove Rangers on a short-term deal.
The 24-year-old winger has previously played for Rangers and Vancouver Whitecaps, but was most recently lining up for Dundee United.
After playing for Scotland's youth national teams, Aird has switched his allegiances to Canada and has made eight senior appearances for the Canucks.
Southampton join Man City in hunt for Hearts defender
Both Southampton and Manchester City are scouting Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey, according to the Daily Record.
The 17-year-old recently scored the winner against Hibernian and is on the radar of the Premier League duo.
The Saints have a history of poaching talent from Scotland with City also now viewing the country as an ideal destination to pick up promising players.
Hickey is contracted to Hearts for a further season and has made five league appearances this campaign.
Maddison named as ideal replacement for Eriksen
Former Leeds forward Noel Whelan believes Leicester City's James Maddison could fill the void at Tottenham if Christian Eriksen was to leave this summer.
"James Maddison is good enough to replace Eriksen, absolutely," Whelan told Football Insider.
“I saw him when he was breaking through at Coventry and Norwich, and he is a great player."
Eriksen's contract with Spurs expires at the end of the season and he was eager to move on from the club in the off-season.
Pogba angles for move in January
Midfielder was unable to leave Old Trafford over summer
Paul Pogba will renew his efforts to leave Manchester United during the next transfer window, according to the Sun.
The midfielder was widely linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer before eventually staying put.
But the newspaper claims that his mind was made up over leaving even before Wednesday's captaincy snub, with Axel Tuanzebe chosen to wear the armband.
Ex-Scotland star Morrison hints at retirement
Former Scotland midfielder James Morrison is considering hanging up his boots if he does not find another club at Championship level or higher.
Morrison, 32, has been a free agent since leaving West Bromwich Albion over the summer following 12 years with the Baggies.
"There have been a couple of League One opportunities, but I don't really want to go down the leagues," Morrison told BBC Scotland.
"There's not been that many offers to be honest. So it's getting to the time when there's a big decision to be made, so that's where I am at."
Guardado to renew Betis link
Kenyon offers £300m to buy Newcastle
Former Manchester United and Chelsea director Peter Kenyon is heading a consortium that wishes to buy Newcastle United for £300 million, reports the Daily Mail.
Under the terms of the bid, current owner Mike Ashley would receive £125m up front from the Florida-based collective, who also hold a controlling stake in Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.
Man Utd to move for £32m Pochettino
Argentine is under pressure at Spurs due to adverse results
Manchester United are ready to swoop for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and are willing to pay heavily for the privilege, claims the Sun.
Pochettino is undergoing one of the toughest runs in all of his time in north London, with Spurs struggling for form after reaching the heights of the Champions League final in 2018-19.
But that slump will not deter United, who would be prepared to meet the £32 million ($39.4m) buyout clause in the Argentine's contract in order to bring him to Old Trafford.