Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona put Jovic move on hold

Italian duo eye van de Beek
Milan and Roma are interested in Ajax youngster Donny van de Beek but fear they may be priced out of a move this summer, report Calciomercato.
Van de Beek is among a clutch of talented youngsters to impress during Ajax's Champions League run, most recently in Wednesday's 1-1 quarter-final first leg draw against Juventus.
Milan and Roma have tracked the 21-year-old for some time but such is his progress Ajax have increased their asking price to around €40million (£36m/$45m), which may be out of their price range.
Botafogo sack Mannarino
Botafogo have sacked coach José Ricardo Mannarino after just eight months in charge of the club.
The 47-year-old was only appointed in August but departs after his side were knocked out of the Copa do Brasil by Serie C side Juventude.
Rangers eye Hearts defender Souttar
Rangers will make a move to sign Hearts defender John Souttar this summer, report the Daily Record.
The Scotland international is believed to be their number one defensive target after impressing director of football Mark Allen.
Steven Gerrard is keen to sign a replacement for Joe Worrall, who is set to return to Nottingham Forest when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.
Pogba unaffected by transfer talk
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba has been unaffected by speculation he could join Real Madrid in the summer.
Pogba has been heavily linked to Madrid and Solskjaer fears there may be a concerted campaign being devised by the Spanish giants to unsettle the midfielder.
Barca put Jovic move on hold
Barcelona have decided to put their attempts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic on hold and will instead pursue four other targets, report Marca.
Barca officials are reluctant to enter into a bidding war for Jovic, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also rumoured to be interested in the 21-year-old.
As a result, they will now consider alternatives including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno, Lille forward Nicolas Pepe and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.