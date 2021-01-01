Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal reverse course on Xhaka

Barca dealings at a standstill
Barcelona have not received any bid from West Ham for Martin Braithwaite, as of today. Sergiño Dest will stay and he’s not going to consider any proposal. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021
Miralem Pjanic expected to leave but Juventus are now only focused on Locatelli [and Toni Kroos-Juve, NO chance].
Palace make Gallagher loan official
Welcome to Palace, Conor Gallagher ✍️#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 30, 2021
Liverpool unable to meet Neuhaus price tag
Liverpool are still keen on bringing in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus but are unable to meet the €40 million ($47m/£34m) price tag, writes Sport1.
Neuhaus, 24, has reportedly been informed of the interest from Liverpool but will not force his way out of the Bundesliga.
Gerrard hints Rangers are done with transfers
Steven Gerrard has suggested that summer business may be over for Rangers.
"The squad is really strong as it stands," Gerrard said (via BBC). "If there's not a need to add to it, I won't do it, but it's something we'll consider in the coming weeks and see how we start the season and the qualifiers."
Bologna sign Theate to five-year deal
🚨✅ DONE DEAL, all confirmed: Arthur #Theate will be a new #Bologna player 🔴🔵. 5-years contract for the 🇧🇪 player. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers #Calciomercato #SerieA #KVOostende https://t.co/Y2jvUDR8gz— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 30, 2021
Arsenal reverse course on Xhaka (The Athletic)
The Gunners are now strongly considering a new contract offer for the midfielder
Arsenal have reversed course on Granit Xhaka and could now propose a contract extension for the midfielder despite an offer from Roma on the table, reports The Athletic.
Xhaka had been widely assumed to be exiting the club this summer amid a perceived downturn under Mikel Arteta in 2020-21, but his strong effort at Euro 2020 seems to have been a turning point in the Gunners' thinking, as they've now come to regard him as important piece for the approaching season.