Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set sights on RB Leipzig defender Konate

Newcastle will not be able to recall Florian Lejeune from his loan spell at Alaves.

The Magpies have a defensive crisis, wirth Fabian Schar and Javier Manqullo facing long spells out with knee and ankle ligament damage respectively, while Jamaal Lascelles is nursing a hamstring problem.

There was talk of Lejeune being recalled, but the Chronicle has said that option expired at the end of January.