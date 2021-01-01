Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer to axe six Man Utd first-teamers in January

Klopp unsure if Liverpool will sign centre-back
Jurgen Klopp says he does not know if Liverpool will look to sign a centre-back this month, despite their injury troubles.
The Reds are currently without all three of their recognised, senior centre-halves, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term knee injuries and Joel Matip recovering from an adductor problem.
Midfielder Fabinho has been filling in admirably in defence, with Klopp looking to coax performances out of two inexperienced players, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips, alongside the Brazilian.
Solskjaer to axe six Man Utd first-teamers in January
Jones, James and Lingard among players likely to leave
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could discard as many as six members of his first-team squad to make room for new arrivals, reports the Sun.
Phil Jones, Dan James, Sergio Romero, Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo will all be made available for sale, while Brandon Williams is being offered out on loan.
'Lampard isn't going to get much more time'
Frank Lampard is running out of time as Chelsea manager, according to Roy Keane.
Lampard's side turned in a woeful display on Sunday, falling 3-1 at home to Manchester City in a match that was out of reach by half-time.
The defeat continued a concerning run of form for the Blues, who have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and sit eighth in the table.
Cherundolo in talks to become new Toronto FC boss
Hearing that former #USMNT defender Steve Cherundulo has talked with #TFC about their head coach opening. Some buzz that he is in a good spot here, is one to watch.— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) January 3, 2021
Marcelino set to take over at Athletic
ℹ Principio de acuerdo con Marcelino García Toral hasta junio de 2022.#AthleticClub 🦁— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) January 3, 2021
PSG enter talks over Kean
Paris Saint-Germain have opened negotiations over a permanent deal for Everton striker Moise Kean, reports Sky Sports.
Kean has impressed on loan at Parc des Princes this season, and could net the Toffees a profit with a fee worth around £31 million ($42m).