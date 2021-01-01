Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer to axe six Man Utd first-teamers in January

Jurgen Klopp says he does not know if will look to sign a centre-back this month, despite their injury troubles.

The Reds are currently without all three of their recognised, senior centre-halves, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term knee injuries and Joel Matip recovering from an adductor problem.

Midfielder Fabinho has been filling in admirably in defence, with Klopp looking to coax performances out of two inexperienced players, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips, alongside the Brazilian.

