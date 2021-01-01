Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Odegaard asks to leave Madrid

Nice want Le Marchand back from Fulham
Inter enter Torreira race
Inter have entered the race to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal, claims La Stampa.
Torreira is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid but Arsenal are thought to be unhappy with his lack of playing time this season.
Valencia, Fiorentina and Lazio are also said to be interested.
European giants circling €60m Palmeiras starlet Veron
Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester clubs linked
Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus are all monitoring Palmeiras's 18-year-old forward Gabriel Veron, according to Sport.
A pacy, goalscoring winger, it is suggested he could be put on the market this year. He signed a five-year contract in December with a release clause of €60 million (£53m/$73m).
'Messi could be lured to Inter by Zanetti'
Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti could lure his old Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi to Serie A, Juan Sebastian Veron has suggested.
Yedlin demands contract clarity from Newcastle
DeAndre Yedlin has admitted he is frustrated with Newcastle over the lack of clarity the club has provided on his contract situation.
Flick on Alaba: 'Hope dies last'
Hansi Flick has spoken about David Alaba's reported move to Real Madrid and the chance of him remaining at Bayern Munich.
Arsenal to recall Torreira and loan him to Valencia
Valencia want to take Lucas Torreira on loan from Arsenal, according to Plaza Deportiva.
Arsenal are said to be unhappy at Torreira's lack of game time and want to send him to a club where he will play more regularly.
Palace to seal €15m Mateta signing
Crystal Palace are close to signing French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on an initial 18-month loan from Mainz, reports The Athletic.
Palace will reportedly pay a loan fee of €3 million with an obligation to buy for €15 million (£13m/$18m).
Mateta, 23, has scored 10 goals in 17 games in all competitions this season and has represented France at under-21 level.
Ex-Boca coach Falcioni to take over at Independiente
Fin del misterio @Independiente tiene nuevo DT. Julio César Falcioni y Pedro Damián Monzón asumen en las próximas horas #TodoRojo #soydelrojo— Guido Valeri (@guidovaleri) January 19, 2021
Alli wants PSG transfer but Spurs demands could rule out move
Dele Alli is hoping to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain to reunite with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but Tottenham's demands could rule out any potential transfer.
Alli has been cast aside by Jose Mourinho at Tottenham this season, playing a total of just 74 minutes in the Premier League.
Mourinho recently hinted that the 24-year-old is unhappy in north London, but refused to say if he'd sanction a move away.
Feyenoord sign teenage star Balde
𝐁𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐮!— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) January 19, 2021
🇸🇳 Aliou Balde (18)
✍️ 2025#Feyenoord
Odegaard asks to leave Madrid
Norwegian frustrated by lack of minutes under Zidane
Martin Odegaard has requested a transfer away from Real Madrid, reports Marca.
The Norwegian youngster has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of playing time given to him by Zinedine Zidane, after enjoying a productive loan spell at Real Sociedad last season.
Lisandro Lopez set for Atlanta United
Philadelphia Union trade draft picks to Nashville
🚨2021 @MLS SuperDraft News🚨— PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) January 19, 2021
🎶Oops, we did it again
We chose our Homegrowns, toss them in the game
Oh baby, baby
Our picks are already gooone
Said goodbye to those jaaaawns
We got👏that👏GAM👏 instead🎶
We’ve traded our draft picks to @NashvilleSC👉 https://t.co/kn8HXHubMW pic.twitter.com/LXRtLcNCwU
Musiala's Bayern contract talks hit deadlock over wages
Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala remain deadlocked over talks to renew the youngster's contract after breaking a host of records at the club in 2020.
Amaechi joins Karlsruher on loan
English winger Xavier Amaechi has joined 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher on loan from HSV.
👋 Wir leihen Xavier Amaechi vom @HSV 👉 https://t.co/oJhylVO81v#KSCmeineHeimat pic.twitter.com/iuCAo5Pw5H— Karlsruher SC (@KarlsruherSC) January 19, 2021
Milito named Argentinos Juniors coach
Former Barcelona defender Gabriel Milito has been named manager of Argentinos Juniors.
The 40-year-old, who last managed Estudiantes, has signed a contract until 2023.
Huntelaar returns to join Schalke's relegation fight
🚨 Welcome back, @KJ_Huntelaar! 🔙— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 19, 2021
The HUNTER has rejoined the Royal Blues 🏹💙#S04 | #Hunter21 | #Huntelaar
Villa close to £16m Sanson signing
Aston Villa have almost reached an agreement to sign French midfielder Morgan Sanson from Marseille, according to RMC.
Villa are expected to pay around £16 million ($22m) for the 26-year-old.
Buendia won't join Arsenal
Norwich boss Daniel Farke was asked in a press conference if Arsenal could sign Emi Buendia as a replacement for Mesut Ozil.
"No, that won't happen," the Canaries boss said. “It makes no sense to sell in January”.
Ozil to be announced on Saturday
Mesut Ozil will be formally announced as a Fenerbahce player on Saturday, reports Turkish outlet Sabah.
It is claimed Ozil will sign a three-and-a-half-year contract, with the club having the option to extend by another year.
PSG want Barca right-back Emerson Royal
Defender has not yet played for Camp Nou side
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo is hopeful of signing Barcelona right-back Emerson – also known as Royal – according to Sport.
The Brazilian, signed from Atletico MG and immediately loaned out to Real Betis, will likely be seen as surplus to requirements at Camp Nou given the club's financial instability and already having two options at the right side of defence.
As such, PSG's reported upcoming bid of €25 million should be enough to convince the Blaugrana to part ways with the 22-year-old.
Norwich sign Greek international
📝 Norwich City are delighted to announce the loan signing of left-back Dimitris Giannoulis from PAOK!— Νόριτς Σίτι (@NorwichCityFC) January 19, 2021
The Greek international will link-up with the Canaries subject to the confirmation of a work permit.
Zohore to stay with Millwall
Some more of Zohore.#Millwall— Millwall FC 💙 (@MillwallFC) January 19, 2021
Man Utd lining up £11m move for Medina
Red Devils eye Lens defender
Manchester United are readying an £11 million ($15m) bid for Lens defender Facundo Medina, claims La Voix du Nord.
The 21-year-old Argentine has been catching the eye in France and could be a ball-playing option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the heart of his back four.
Barca duo on AC Milan’s radar
Serie A leaders AC Milan are mulling over moves for Barcelona defenders Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Italian giants want to add greater depth to their squad as they seek to bring a long wait for title glory to a close in 2021.
Spurs interested in Ings
Mourinho looking at Saints striker
Tottenham are keen on luring Danny Ings away from Southampton, claims Eurosport.
The England international has been a prolific presence for the Saints and could be taken to north London as competition for Harry Kane – or a successor to a key man on Spurs’ books if he decides to move on.
Moyes not expecting movement at West Ham
West Ham manager David Moyes admits he may be unable to bolster his ranks in January.
The Hammers boss has said in the Evening Standard: "What I don't want to do, I don't want to spend and waste my money, take a wage up bringing a player in, spend big money and find that actually, I've got it wrong. I'd rather I waited and got someone who might be available in the summer.
"I’ve tried really hard to get something to add to it. But I’m having to caveat that by saying there’s a strong chance we don’t get anyone, which is the truth."
Liverpool & Spurs looking at Barella
Liverpool and Tottenham are looking into a possible deal for Inter star Nicolo Barella, claims Calciomercato.
The 23-year-old midfielder is under contract at San Siro until 2024, but a deal could be done at the right price.
Lukaku will snub any approach from Man City
Inter striker has no desire to return to England
Romelu Lukaku has no intention of leaving Inter for Manchester City, reports Express Sport.
The former Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United striker has seen a return to England at the Etihad Stadium mooted, but he remains under contract at San Siro until 2023 and has no desire to return to the Premier League.
Alaba's father addresses Real Madrid links
David Alaba's father has addressed reports linking the exit-bound Bayern Munich defender with Real Madrid.
Alaba has been tipped to close the book on his 12-year career at Bayern at the end of the season.
The German champions tabled a fresh contract offer for the 28-year-old early in the campaign, but he refused to compromise in negotiations with regards to an increased salary.
Montpellier reject West Ham offer for Laborde
Montpellier have rejected an offer from West Ham for Gaetan Laborde - according to The Guardian.
The Hammers submitted a loan offer for the 26-year-old with the obligation to buy at the end of the season, but his current employers will only consider a permanent transfer this month.
Montpellier want £16 million ($22m) for Laborde, who West Ham have identified as a potential replacement for Sebastian Haller.
Atletico eager to tie Simeone down until 2024
Atletico Madrid are eager to tie Diego Simeone down to fresh terms until 2024 - according to AS.
The Argentine manager's current deal at Wanda Metropolitano is due to expire next year, but the Los Rojiblancos want to ensure he remains in the dugout for the long-term.
Simeone has guided Atletico to the top of the La Liga standings in 2020-21, with their next outing away at Eibar set to take place on Thursday.
'Mbappe's got no place at PSG'
Paris Saint-Germain have a Kylian Mbappe problem. Actually, they have a couple.
Not only does the young forward have a contract that expires in 2022, thereby making him vulnerable to a hostile approach in the summer, but he has endured a season in which there is growing disquiet over his form.
It is a measure of just how good the World Cup winner is that a season in which he has scored 12 league goals and laid on a further five assists in Ligue 1 – 14 goals and eight assists in 22 outings overall – should be considered cause for concern, yet that is the nature of the sphere in which the Bondy native operates
Nicola replaces Giampaolo in Torino hot seat
🤝 | @DavideNicolaOff allenatore del Toro— Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) January 19, 2021
👉 https://t.co/d25sahijnw#SFT pic.twitter.com/WpGQYhk8iM
Berbatov hopes Pogba puts transfer 'soap opera' behind him
Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his hope that Paul Pogba remains at Manchester United and puts a long-running transfer "soap opera" behind him.
Pogba's future at United has been the subject of intense speculation over the last couple of years.
The World Cup winner has struggled for consistency in the famous red shirt, while also battling against a string of injury problems.
Man Utd to open Sancho talks in the spring
Red Devils back in for England winger
Manchester United will look to enter into transfer talks for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho from the spring, reports Sky Sports.
The Red Devils spent much of 2020 pursuing the England international and are ready to rekindle their interest ahead of the next summer window.
Milan complete Mandzukic deal
Official Statement: @MarioMandzukic9 ➡ https://t.co/g4peqjiQ7h— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 19, 2021
Comunicato Ufficiale: Mario Mandžukić ➡ https://t.co/gEHRYtZmQL #ReadyToUnleash #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/NjmFT2ESVq
‘Wijnaldum wants to follow Cruyff & Koeman at Barcelona’
Georginio Wijnaldum will view a move to Barcelona as a “dream”, says Danny Murphy, with the Liverpool midfielder looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow Dutchmen Johan Cruyff and Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou.
Murphy told talkSPORT: "Maybe Barcelona is a dream [Wijnaldum] has always had. Maybe he feels at Liverpool with some of the signings, that he’s being a little bit edged out."
Chelsea ready to make Lampard sack call
Chelsea are ready to sack Frank Lampard if they lose to Leicester on Tuesday, claims talkSPORT.
The Blues legend has come under pressure this season after seeing an expensively-assembled squad struggle for consistency, with a positive result now needed against fellow title hopefuls.
Liverpool still looking into Alaba deal
Klopp keen on Bayern star
Real Madrid remain favourites to sign David Alaba but, according to Bild, Liverpool are still looking into a deal.
Jurgen Klopp needs reinforcements at centre-half, with it possible that a versatile Austrian could be lured away from Bayern Munich before his contract comes to a close in the summer.
‘Haaland would carry Man Utd over title line’
Erling Haaland would be a dream signing for Manchester United, says Luke Chadwick, with the Borussia Dortmund striker considered to possess the ability that would carry the Red Devils over a title-winning line.
Chadwick told CaughtOffside: "If you look at the volume of goals he’s capable of scoring he’d be someone to take the club over the line and win the Premier League."
Arsenal turn attention to Woodman
Bayern to send Costa back to Juve
Bayern Munich are set to send Douglas Costa back to Juventus this month - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Brazilian moved to Allianz Arena on a season-long loan last summer, but has struggled for regular playing time under Hansi Flick.
Juve are planning to send Costa out on loan to another club when he returns, with Wolves and Manchester United among those who have been linked with his services in the past.
Tavares joins Farense on loan from Benfica
Nova etapa !!!#scfarense #sóosdurosvencem @FarenseSc pic.twitter.com/pgPG6RE8R8— Tomas Tavares (@tomas_tavares84) January 18, 2021
Monaco interested in Madrid's Marcelo
Real Madrid full-back Marcelo is the subject of interest from Monaco - according to AS.
The French outfit are willing to offer the Brazilian a three-year contract at Stade Louis II worth €6 million per season.
Marcelo, 32, has been on Madrid's books for 14 years, but his current contract expires in 18 months and he is no longer a regular in Zinedine Zidane's line-up.
Lampard: Drinkwater needs to play football after off-field issues
Frank Lampard says that he believes personal issues have set Danny Drinkwater's Chelsea career back, while adding that he hopes the midfielder plays as much as possible at Kasimpasa.
The 30-year-old was signed from Leicester in a £35 million ($47m) deal in 2017, but has gone on to play only 12 Premier League matches for Chelsea.
After that, he went on two loan spells at Burnley and Aston Villa and played only a further five times last season. For the last six months, he has been training with Chelsea's Under-23s team.
Real Madrid seal Alaba deal
Real Madrid have sealed a deal to bring David Alaba to the club, according to Marca.
The Austrian defender's contract with Bayern is set to end this summer, freeing him up to sign a four-year deal with Real Madrid this month.
Alaba has already passed a medical, clearing the way for a move to La Liga.
Red Bulls listening to offers for Parker
The New York Red Bulls are open to offers for defender Tim Parker, reports SBI Soccer.
Parker has been with the club since 2018, having earned two U.S. men's national team caps since becoming a regular with the Red Bulls.
The Houston Dynamo are one potential destination for Parker, who turns 28 in February.
Bielefeld add forward Serra
Forward Janni Serra has signed with Arminia Bielefeld, according to Kicker.
The striker makes the move on a free transfer, becoming the club's first January signing.
Serra scored 24 goals in 71 games with Holstein Kiel, having come up through the ranks at Borussia Dortmund.
Manchester City furious as Derby block Carson move
Manchester City are furious with Derby County after the club blocked a permanent move for on-loan goalkeeper Scott Carson, reports the Daily Mail.
Pep Guardiola's side have been paying Derby roughly £500,000 ($679,000) instalments twice a year to cover the loan fee and Carson's wages.
And, while City are ready to make the move permanent, Derby are unwilling to cancel their loan agreement as they need those loan payments to pay their squad.
Alli confident of PSG move
Dele Alli is confident that he will seal a move to PSG this month, reports The Sun.
The midfielder is expecting to rejoin former manager Mauricio Pochettino on loan before the February 2 deadline.
Alli has made just one league start this season, and he believes that Spurs now understand his desire to leave the club on loan to earn first-team football elsewhere.
Perez has 'concrete offer' from Benfica
Enzo Perez has a "concrete offer" from Benfica, reports TNT Sports per Record.
The 34-year-old midfielder previously played for the club from 2011-14 and could reunite with manager Jorge Jesus, who is back in charge of the club.
Trabzonspor are also in for the Argentine midfielder, who has played 14 games for River Plate this season.
'Now there are two of us to scare opponents!' - Ibrahimovic on Mandzukic move
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is excited to welcome Mario Mandzukic to Milan as the club now has two strikers that should scare opponents.
The Croatian is set to join Milan on a six-month contract.
Madrid eye summer Mbappe move
Real Madrid believe the best time to sign Kylian Mbappe will be this summer, reports Brujula del Deporte.
Madrid will not make any overtures without talking with PSG as they eye a big-money move for the French star.
PSG sporting director Leonardo said on Monday that he "will not beg" Mbappe or Neymar to stay, with the two stars' contracts set to expire in 2022.
CF Montreal complete trade with Dynamo
The Houston Dynamo and CF Montreal have completed a trade, with Maxi Urruti heading to Texas while defender Kiki Struna moves to the Canadian side.
Urruti has fired 53 goals and provided 33 assists in eight seasons with four MLS clubs, including nine goals and eight assists in 46 appearances for Montreal.
Struna, meanwhile, has made 46 appearances since moving to MLS to join the Dynamo in 2019.