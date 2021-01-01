Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Newcastle in for Dembele

Hefti set to join Genoa

2021-12-29T23:55:00.000Z

Tosun ready to leave Everton

2021-12-29T23:30:00.000Z

Ramsay could be subject of Leicester bid

2021-12-29T23:20:00.000Z

Aberdeen expect a bid for full-back Calvin Ramsay from Leicester City, reports the Daily Record.

The Foxes see Ramsay, 18, as a rising star who is starting to prove himself during a four-assist campaign in Scotland this year.

Man Utd & Newcastle look to pounce on Dembele news (Moretto)

2021-12-29T23:10:00.000Z

The Premier League clubs have already expressed firm interest in the player

Manchester United and Newcastle will look to pounce on the news that Ousmane Dembele is now expected to leave Barcelona, writes Matteo Moretto.

Both clubs had already expressed firm interest in the winger, whose contract expires in the summer.

They can now start negotiating a contract with him from January 1 onwards as they try to add further attacking talent to their ranks.

Dembele's contract extension talks collapse

2021-12-29T23:00:00.000Z

Ousmane Dembele could be set to leave Barcelona this summer after contract extension talks with the club collapsed this week, GOAL can confirm.

Negotiations did not go as the Blaugrana expected and Dembele's contract requests were not met. The sides remain a long way apart in their wage proposals.

