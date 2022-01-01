Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City reject PSG's £70m Bernardo offer

Newcastle are targeting a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher - according to The Telegraph.

The 22-year-old shone on loan at Crystal Palace last season but is struggling to fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Gallagher could have the option to join Eddie Howe's ranks at Newcastle, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will let him leave on a temporary basis again.