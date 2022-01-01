Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea interested in €50m Barca wonderkid Gavi

Shea signs new Inter Miami deal
Welcome Back Brek ⚽ #InterMiamiCF re-signs defender/midfielder Brek Shea to a new deal running through the 2022 season! Find out all the details below: https://t.co/b5HfpkOBpx— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 19, 2022
Henry in running for Bordeaux job
Thierry Henry may find his way back into management thanks to Bordeaux, according to RMC Sport.
The former Arsenal and France ace is being considered as the club's next coach if they decide to part ways with Vladimir Petkovic.
Chelsea interested in €50m Barca wonderkid Gavi (El Nacional)
Blues look to take advantage of low release clause
Chelsea are considering an approach for Barcelona wonderkid Gavi, reports El Nacional.
The 17-year-old's current contract would allow the Blues to sign him for €50 million (£42m/$57m), although Barca have opened talks over a possible renewal which would see his release clause climb far higher.
Chesterfield ace Tshimanga wanted by Premier League clubs
Non-league star Kabongo Tshimanga is attracting interest from the Premier League, reports the Sun.
The 24-year-old is in blistering form in the National League for Chesterfield, and at least one top-flight club and several Championship sides are tracking his development.
Blessin confirmed as new Genoa boss
🔴🔵 Alexander #Blessin è il nuovo allenatore del Genoa. Benvenuto mister!— Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) January 19, 2022
📝 https://t.co/mOIZ09zqB3 pic.twitter.com/gPR8W2lGP4