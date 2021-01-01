Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Coman

Real Madrid eye Coman (Fichajes)
The winger is under contract until 2023 but renewal talks with Bayern have stalled
Real Madrid are monitoring Kingsley Coman's contract situation at Bayern Munich, claims Fichajes.net.
They already expect to land Kylian Mbappe next summer and would be interested in adding Coman, another dynamic French attacker, as well.
Coman has scored five goals in all competitions this year to go along with two assists.
Xavi wants Torres above anyone else (SPORT)
The manager thinks fellow Spaniard is key piece for Barcelona
Barcelona manager Xavi will prioritise injured Manchester City forward Ferran Torres above any other signing assuming his health clears up, writes SPORT.
After watching him excel at Euro 2020, the boss sees Torres as a key missing piece at Camp Nou and prefers his style of play to other attacking options.
However, he would need to allow Ousmane Dembele to leave in order to afford Torres' wages.
Inter director makes Onana comment
Inter sport director Ausilio confirme: “André Onana’s out of contract in June and we’re keeping an eye on these potential opportunities”, he said to Sky Sport. 🇨🇲 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2021
The deal is set to be signed for Onana to join as free agent in June 2022.
McKenna named Ipswich boss
🤝 Welcome to #itfc, Kieran.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) December 16, 2021
Lazio interested in Euros star Damsgaard
Lazio are interested in signing Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard, writes Calciomercato.
The Euro 2020 star with Denmark is rated at €25 million ($28m/£21m) - a price Lazio would like to negotiate down in order to complete a deal.
Damsgaard ranks as one of Europe's best pressing attackers this year, though he's yet to open his scoring account this campaign.
Inter Miami add Lassiter
May 2015: #NERevs acquire $50,000 in allocation from LA Galaxy for Sebastian Lletget’s MLS discovery rights.— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) December 16, 2021
December 2021: Acquires @SLletget
Liverpool want £15m for Phillips
Liverpool will request a £15 million ($20m/€18m) fee for defender Nat Phillips next month, with the England international expected to leave, according to The Athletic.
West Ham and Newcastle are listed as top suitors for him.
Newcastle make monster €100m Vlahovic offer (Grassia)
The Magpies will spare no expense to bring in the Fiorentina striker as soon as possible
Newcastle have offered €100 million ($113m/£88m) for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, says journalist Filippo Grassia.
Vlahovic has seen his stock skyrocket during a 15-goal start to the Serie A season through just 17 matches.
The Magpies, bolstered by an influx of money, are eager to make the forward one of their first major signings.