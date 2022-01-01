Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd linked to Bayern defender Hernandez

Man Utd linked to Bayern defender Hernandez (Fichajes)
Defender could be an eventual replacement for struggling Harry Maguire
Manchester United are a potential destination for Bayern Munich centre-back Lucas Hernandez, writes Fichajes.
The Red Devils are said to be considering their options with Harry Maguire struggling to find his form, and Hernandez is said to be open to a move outside Germany.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are also considered possible landing spots for the 26-year-old.
Man Utd could offer Mata coaching role
Manchester United could offer midfielder Juan Mata a coaching role so he can stay at the club when he becomes a free agent after this season, claims the Sun.
The 33-year-old is said to be taking management classes but does hold interest as a player in Italy and Spain.
Newcastle to enter Phillips chase
Newcastle are set to enter the chase for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Mail.
They'll have to battle Aston Villa, among other Premier League teams, for the England midfielder's signature.
Phillips starred at last year's Euros and has been a highly regarded transfer target for Premier League sides ever since.
Svilar to sign with Roma
🔜 Done Deal and confirmed! Mile #Svilar to #ASRoma as a free agent from July. He will be the backup of Rui Patricio at #Roma. By the end of March he will sign the contract with #Giallorossi until 2026 with option for 2027. #transfers https://t.co/Sypnz4HvhR— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 12, 2022
Tete gaining Premier League interest
#LCFC are one of a number of Premier League clubs who have shown an interest in Shakhtar winger Tete but it's complicated. FIFA have opened up a special loan window for Ukraine-based players until April 7 but the Premier League would not let him play this season 1/2— Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) March 12, 2022