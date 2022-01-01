Live Blog

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd close in on Antony

Southampton join the hunt for Williams

2022-06-21T06:40:00.000Z

Sky Sports reports that Southampton are the latest side to express interest in Liverpool full-back Neco Williams.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest have already made plays for the Wales international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle readying move for Hazard

2022-06-21T06:20:00.000Z

Newcastle are readying an approach for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thorgan Hazard, claims Bild.

The Belgium international, who is the brother of Real Madrid star Eden, is said to be available for just £13 million ($16m).

Palace to rival Everton in Winks race

2022-06-21T06:00:00.000Z

Crystal Palace are, according to The Sun, ready to rival Everton in the race for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

The England international is expected to be on the move this summer as he looks to find more regular game time, and he could end up staying in London over starting afresh on Merseyside.

Man Utd close in on Antony (Sun)

2022-06-20T23:00:00.000Z

Ajax winger could follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford

Manchester United are closing in on their first deal of the summer with a move for Ajax star Antony, per The Sun.

Erik ten Hag looks set to reunite with at least one of his former players at Old Trafford, with club officials in Amsterdam to close the deal.

United are yet to make a purchase under their new boss, but Antony could herald the arrival of a busy off-season.

