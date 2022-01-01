Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal prepare £50m Abraham bid

Rudiger rejected lucrative Chelsea offer
Antonio Rudiger turned down a sizeable contract offer from Chelsea prior to the club falling under government sanctions, reports the Mirror.
The defender was offered £230,000 a week to renew his expiring deal, but declined to sign amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Leonardo addresses Navas and Donnarumma's PSG futures
Leonardo tells @SkySport on Keylor Navas and Donnarumma’s future: “We’ll find the best solution to resolve this situation, it’s not gonna be a problem”. 🔴 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2022
“Keylor’s a top class goalkeeper but Donnarumma was an opportunity on the market so it was a smart signing for us”.
Al Rayyan running out of patience with James
Al Rayyan's patience with James Rodriguez is running thin, reports Marca.
The Colombia star has featured in less than half of his side's matches since moving from Everton, and he now faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a muscle tear.
Arsenal prepare £50m Abraham bid
Italians would make huge profit on ex-Chelsea man
Arsenal are ready to present Roma with a £50 million offer for star Roma forward Tammy Abraham, claims the Daily Star.
The ex-Chelsea striker has enjoyed a brilliant season in Serie A, but his employers might be tempted to sell for a fee that would represent a huge profit on the £34m paid out to the Blues less than a year ago.
Leeds look to hijack Liverpool's Ramsey move
Leeds United are seeking to muscle in on Liverpool's pursuit of Calvin Ramsay, reports the Sun.
The 18-year-old Aberdeen wonderkid has been followed closely from Anfield, but might feel he has a better chance of first-team football if he moves to Yorkshire.