Bayern Munich announce Sadio Mane
Alfred Schreuder unveiled as new Ajax manager
Villa and West Ham both bid for Kalvin Phillips
According to Football Insider, Aston Villa and West Ham have made bids for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.
But the 26-year-old is dead set on joining Manchester City and has made that clear to all parties involved, his move to the Premier League champions is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
Leeds reject Arsenal's opening bid for Raphinha (The Athletic)
According to The Athletic, Leeds United have turned down Arsenal's offer for winger Raphinha.
The Gunners made an offer for the Brazilian international on Tuesday night, but it fell short of Leeds' valuation and was thus rejected.
The 25-year-old has long been expected to join Barcelona, and Xavi's side is widely regarded as his preferred destination, but their financial difficulties have made the move difficult to complete.
Tottenham in the mix for Barca’s Lenglet
According to Todofichajes, Tottenham are second favourites to sign Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.
Tottenham would be content to take the Frenchman on a loan basis for two seasons, paying his full salary, with an option to buy at the end of it.
Marseille are the side who have shown most interest and are the current frontrunners to sign the 27-year-old.
Liverpool youngster joins Radomiak Radom on loan
Bayern doubt Barca will submit new Lewandowski bid
Bayern Munich are not concerned about Robert Lewandowski's immediate future because they do not believe Barcelona have the funds to finance his transfer, according to 90Min.
The Polish striker has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern this summer, but given Barcelona's current financial difficulties, a move to Catalonia may be difficult to complete.
Minamino 'rejected Wolves to join Monaco'
Takumi Minamino turned down the chance to stay in the Premier League with Wolves in order to join Monaco, according to Football Insider.
Monaco have agreed an €18 million (£15.5m/$19m) deal to sign Minamino with the Japan international's limited Anfield game time set to be reduced further by the arrival of Darwin Nunez.
Wolves were keen to add more firepower, with strikers Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan struggling last season, but Minamino has opted to switch to Ligue 1 instead.
Liverpool youngster heading to Austria on loan
Rhys Williams, Jake Cain, Sepp van den Berg, Owen Beck, Paul Glatzel and Leighton Clarkson among those likely to follow him out in search of experience.#LFC 🔴
Barca 'target Lewandowski, Kounde and Bernardo hat-trick' (Mundo Deportivo)
The Liga giants are reportedly planning an ambitious summer
Barcelona are planning a hat-trick of star signings in the week ahead of the transfer window officially opening in Spain, report Mundo Deportivo.
While doubts persist around the club's finances, Xavi is said to be targeting Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.
The move for Lewandowski has been touted for a while, however Kounde has been more closely linked with Chelsea while Man City are unlikely to sell Bernardo for anything less than a huge price.
Asensio 'prefers Milan move over Liverpool' (Diario Sport)
The Real Madrid midfielder has one year left on his contract
Marco Asensio would prefer to join AC Milan rather than Liverpool should he leave Real Madrid this summer, according to Sport.
Asensio has only one year left on his Santiago Bernabeu contract, and would be available at a reasonable price so Madrid do not lose him for free next summer.
Liverpool have been linked, however Asensio wants more guaranteed first team football - something he would be more likely to get in Milan.
Southampton complete Bella-Kotchap signing
One completed Premier League deal from last night, Southampton have signed defender Armel Bella-Kotchap from Bundesliga side VfL Bochum.
The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal for a reported fee of around £8.5 million (€10m).
Bella-Kotchap made his Bochum debut at 17 and impressed as the newly promoted outfit maintained their German top flight status last season with a 13th place finish.
Cucho Hernandez leaves Watford for Columbus Crew
Man Utd receive Ajax answer over transfer targets
Ajax have told Manchester United in no uncertain terms that they will not sell both Antony and Lisandro Martinez, reports the Mirror.
The duo have both been linked with Old Trafford following Erik ten Hag's appointment as manager, but he will likely have to settle for either the winger or defender as Ajax bid to keep their stellar squad together.
Monaco agree €18m transfer for Minamino
Monaco have agreed an €18 million (£15.5m/$19m) deal to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool, GOAL can confirm.
The Ligue 1 outfit have made their move for the Japanese international, and look set to beat the likes of Leeds and Southampton to his signature.
Minamino, who scored 10 goals in 24 appearances for the Reds last season, is now set to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical before making the move to Stade Louis II.
Man Utd in direct contact with Barca over De Jong (Fabrizio Romano)
Talks are advancing as Ten Hag seeks new midfielder
Alves future uncertain after leaving Barcelona
Dani Alves' future is mired in uncertainty following his departure from Barcelona, reports Sport.
The Brazilian must find a new club in order to stay in contention for the World Cup later this year, but while there have been links to Valladolid and Real Mallorca it is far from clear where he will line up.