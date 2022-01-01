Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Watkins offers cut-price option for Arsenal

Watkins offers cut-price option for Arsenal
Villa striker would cost far less than alternative options
Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins could offer a cut-price option for Arsenal this summer over more expensive players, claims Fichajes.
The England international could leave Villa Park, with Steven Gerrard's side open to offers following Jack Grealish's exit last term.
Mikel Arteta's side have previously studied Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Darwin Nunez as options, but Watkins would likely set them back far less.
Rangnick has preference for Man Utd successor
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has an idea who he would like to replace him in charge, but admits he has not spoken to the club yet.
The German will cede way to a new full-time manager at the end of the current campaign, having replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December on a short-term deal.
Names such as Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past few months.
Madrid unsure over Chust future
Real Madrid are currently unsure whether to bring Victor Chust into their first-team squad next year, or to loan him out again, per Fichajes.
The defender is currently on a season-long deal with Cadiz, where he has grown after a slow start.
That form could earn him a place in Carlo Ancelotti's squad next term, but the prospect of fringe minutes means another move elsewhere for more game time could prove the better option.
Arteta will consider Lacazette future at end of season
Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette will meet at the end of the season to discuss the striker's future, head coach Mikel Arteta says.
Lacazette's contract in north London expires at the end of the season and there has been no talk of a new deal for the France international.
The attacker has been in fine form for the Gunners of late, however, and registered two assists as they beat Watford 3-2 on Sunday.
Criscito walks back Toronto move
Update Toronto FC. Domenico Criscito has changed his mind and he’s not signing immediately, despite verbal agreement and contracts ready. @SkySport 🇮🇹🇨🇦 #MLS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2022
Criscito is not joining Toronto in March as he wants to help Genoa in Serie A - Toronto move will be discussed for July.