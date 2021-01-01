Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona's tiny transfer budget revealed

Man City set Sterling price tag at £45m (Metro)
Asking price for Blues forward revealed
Manchester City will, according to Metro, demand around £45 million ($60m) from any deal involving Raheem Sterling.
Barcelona have been heavily linked with the England international, but it may be next summer before Premier League giants consider a sale.
Arsenal yet to enter into Vlahovic talks
Arsenal remain keen on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, claims Fabrizio Romano, but no talks have been held as yet.
That is because the Gunners are exploring other options, while an in-demand Serbian frontman is also waiting to discover how many alternative approaches will be made for his services.
Jets sign Bethany Gordon
OFFICIAL | Welcome to the team, Bethany 👊— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) November 12, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/d3nSZaZHWe#BondedByGold pic.twitter.com/NUQsRgoQl0
Barcelona's tiny transfer budget revealed (ESPN)
The Blaugrana will give new coach Xavi almost nothing to work with
Barcelona will have a January transfer budget below €10 million, reports ESPN, as costs related to the sacking of Ronald Koeman have chipped away at the club's already strained resources.
That leaves manager Xavi Hernandez with few paths toward meaningful player acquisitions outside of loan deals at a time his team sits ninth in La Liga.
England offer Southgate massive pay rise
England have offered Gareth Southgate a massive pay rise that would double his current earnings, writes the Sun.
Under the reported deal, the manager would receive £6 million per year, with the Three Lions hopeful that would be enough to prevent a Premier League club from hiring him.
Toronto lead Insigne chase
Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne will have many suitors should he leave Napoli next summer, but MLS club Toronto FC lead the way, says Calciomercato.
Fellow Azzurri player Sebastian Giovinco previously made a successful move to Toronto, which may pave the way for Insigne.
Newcastle could target Rabiot
Newcastle could target Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the coming transfer window, claims Tuttosport.
The Magpies are said to be eager to make a splash and would welcome the high-profile France star to their ranks.
Newton Aycliffe appoint Atkinson
Newton Aycliffe Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Brian Atkinson as our new manager.https://t.co/49RAyP5eY1— Newton Aycliffe FC (@NAycliffeFC) November 11, 2021
Welcome back to the club, Brian.#WelcomeBrian💙 pic.twitter.com/uY1swvROnn
Barcelona prioritise loans with buy options
Barcelona have prioritised loans with options to buy this January as they look to find quick fixes to their struggling squad despite their ongoing financial woes, according to Marca.
They also understand that they may need to add players on the fringes of European rivals as their capacity to bring in superstars is limited.