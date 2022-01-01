Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Sesko as potential Benzema successor

Madrid moving for Benzema successor? (Radioestadio Noche)
Real Madrid are targeting Benjamin Sesko and Amine Gouiri as potential signings, reports Radioestadio Noche.
The club sees the Salzburg and Nice strikers as potential backups to Karim Benzema and, given their age, they could potentially be the Frenchman's succesor.
Sesko has been linked to a number of top clubs this summer, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Ex-Barca starlet headed to Palace?
Crystal Palace are interested in former Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, according to Foot Mercato.
Moriba has a contract through 2026 at RB Leipzig, but spent part of last season on loan at Valencia, where he played in 18 matches.
Palace boss Patrick Vieira has already reached out to the Guinean international to persuade him to join his project in the Premier League.
Torino eye West Ham's Vlasic
Torino are pushing to sign Nikola Vlasic from West ham, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
The Croatian isn't in West Ham's plans and the club is willing to send him out on loan for the upcoming season.
Vlasic scored one goal in 19 Premier League appearances last season.
Benfica midfielder headed to Charlotte
Benfica midfielder Nuno Santos is set to sign with Charlotte FC, reports O Jogo.
Santos spent last season on loan with Pacos de Ferreira, with the 23-year-old having previously featured on loan for Morieirense and Boavista.
Internationally, he's represented Portugal up to the U-21 level.
LAFC to sign Gabon international
Source: Gabon international attacker Denis Bouanga to LAFC from Saint-Etienne is getting close. Reports in France say $5m fee. Would be a big signing. Transfer deadline is in seven hours.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 4, 2022
Bouanga, 27, had 9g/6a in Ligue 1 last season. pic.twitter.com/h0AYwSUcu1