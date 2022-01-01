Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Jong wants Chelsea more than Man Utd

Kouyate joins Nottingham Forest
Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Cheikhou Kouyaté ❤️ #CheikhouChecksIn | #NFFC— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 13, 2022
Laporta claims there is still time for more incomings at Barcelona
A busy summer of transfer business at Barcelona isn't showing any sign of slowing down. The Spanish giants are keen to add to the squad at Camp Nou but departures might be necessary to make space for any incomings.
Speaking prior to the draw with Rayo Vallecano, club president Joan Laporta discussed the potential for further business.
He said: “Exits are still being worked on. There is still time for some incorporations into the team."
Nice re-open talks to take Edinson Cavani on a free transfer
Edinson Cavani has been without a club since his contract expired at Manchester United earlier in the summer.
As per Fabrice Hawkins, Nice are hoping to strike a deal for the 35-year-old but a potential deal would be complicated.
Xavi unsure whether De Jong will stay
Speaking after Barcelona's opening-day draw against Rayo on Saturday evening, Xavi admitted that he doesn't know whether Frenkie De Jong will still be a Barca player when the transfer window closes.
He told reporters: "I don't know what will happen with the market. I can guarantee that, if he stays, he will be important for us."
De Jong prefers Chelsea move to Manchester United (Telegraph)
The biggest transfer saga of the summer so far continues to rumble on as the future of Frenkie De Jong remains unclear.
He wasn't selected in the Barcelona starting XI for their season opener against Rayo Vallecano and, according to The Telegraph, he would rather make the switch to Chelsea rather than Manchester United should he leave Camp Nou in the next few weeks.
Nottingham Forest confirm Dennis signing
Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Emmanuel Dennis ❤️ @dennisblessed42 | #NFFC— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) August 13, 2022