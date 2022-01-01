Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City add De Jong to transfer wishlist

Napoli have identified Brighton loanee Leo Skiri Ostigard as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Genoa, and has made 11 Serie A appearances for the club since January.

Ostigard has impressed enough to alert Napoli, who could offer him the chance to stay in Italy this summer as they seek a replacement for Axel Tuanzebe following his disappointing loan from Manchester United.