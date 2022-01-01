Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City add De Jong to transfer wishlist

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 2021-22
Napoli target Brighton loanee Ostigard

2022-05-05T22:50:37.000Z

Napoli have identified Brighton loanee Leo Skiri Ostigard as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Genoa, and has made 11 Serie A appearances for the club since January.

Ostigard has impressed enough to alert Napoli, who could offer him the chance to stay in Italy this summer as they seek a replacement for Axel Tuanzebe following his disappointing loan from Manchester United.

Roma set Zaniolo asking price

2022-05-05T22:40:00.000Z

Roma have set their asking price for Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo - according to Calciomercato.

Milan and Juventus have both been linked with the 22-year-old, who is also attracting interest from the Premier League.

Zaniolo is still under contract at Stadio Olimpico until 2024 and Roma won't let him go for less than €50 million (£43m/$53m).

Zaniolo Roma Serie A
Frankfurt agree deal for Antwerp left-back Buta

2022-05-05T22:30:00.000Z

Chicago Fire confirm Mueller's arrival from Hibernian

2022-05-05T22:20:00.000Z

Man City add De Jong to transfer wishlist (Sun)

2022-05-05T22:10:00.000Z

Midfielder could join Haaland in coming to the club

Manchester City want to complete deals for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer - according to The Sun.

The Premier League champions are confident of winning the race for Haaland ahead of Real Madrid with the striker happy to agree to personal terms on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

De Jong, meanwhile, has long been admired by City boss Pep Guardiola, and Barca may be tempted to sell if the Manchester outfit launch a bid as they continue to try and cut costs.

Mbappe's mother rubbishes PSG extension reports

2022-05-05T22:00:02.000Z

Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamary has labelled reports that the Paris Saint-Germain star has agreed to a two-year contract extension "completely false".

As it stands, Mbappe is set to become a free agent when his current deal at Parc des Princes expires on June 30, and he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

GOAL has confirmed that PSG have stepped up talks over a renewal, but no agreement has been reached as of yet, which his mother has now come out to reiterate publically.

