Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle make bid for Benfica star Nunez

Toronto sign up duo
Toronto have signed defenders Themi Antonoglou and Adam Pearlman from Toronto FC II on a a short-term loan deals.
NEWS | TFC signs defenders Themi Antonoglou and Adam Pearlman to a short-term loan agreement from Toronto FC II#TFCLive— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 15, 2022
United eye River Plate star
Manchester United are considering a move for River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to the Mail.
United sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action against against Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, with Fernandez scoring in a 2-0 win.
Real Madrid and Manchester City are also believed to be interested in the midfielder, who has a release clause of £20.6 million ($26m)
Salzburg line up Adeyemi replacement
RB Salzburg are closing in on a deal for Shakthar Donetsk striker Fernando, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Brazilian will be a replacement for Karim Adeyemi, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.
Excl: RB Salzburg are set to sign Brazilian striker Fernando from Shakhtar Donetsk. Deal at final stages. He’s gonna join RB Salzburg from July 1. ⚪️🇧🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2022
Fernando will be the replacement for Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund are pushing to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/q65sVNmz5n
Beckham pushing for early Ramos deal
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is pushing to sign Sergio Ramos this summer, according to Todofichajes.
Ramos is believed to be keen on a move to the MLS club when his PSG contract expires next season.
However, the Ligue 1 side are willing to offload the Spaniard a year early, with Beckham hoping he can persuade the 36-year-old to make the move stateside now.
Burnley eye Allardyce
Burnley are targeting Sam Allardyce to succeed the sacked Sean Dyche, according to the Sun.
However, the former England boss will demand a hefty bonus for keeping the Clarets in the Premier League and the promise of a contract for next season.
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is also believed to be on Burnley's shortlist, though it is unlikely he would leave the Championship club at this stage of the season.
Newcastle make Nunez bid (Footmercato)
Magpies hope to beat host of clubs to the Uruguayan's signature
Newcastle have made a €60 million (£49m/$64m) bid for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, reports Footmercato.
The Uruguyan is one of Europe's most in-demand strikers after scoring 32 goals in 37 appearances for the Portuguese giants this season.
PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United are among the teams to be linked with Nunez in recent weeks, but Newcastle hope their new-found wealth will enable them to seal the deal.