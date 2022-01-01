Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba closing in on Juventus return

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Paul Pogba Man Utd 2021-22
Hoever leaves Wolves for PSV loan

2022-06-23T07:13:01.754Z

Chelsea & Spurs put off by Saint-Maximin asking price

2022-06-23T07:00:00.000Z

Chelsea and Tottenham have shown interest in Newcastle winger, but the Daily Mail claims that both sides have been put off by the Magpies' asking price.

Two London rivals are said to have been informed than an enigmatic French winger would cost £40 million ($49m) in the summer transfer window.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle- Aston Villa, Premier League, 13-02-2022
Forest closing in on Man Utd keeper Henderson

2022-06-23T06:45:00.000Z

Express Sport claims that Dean Henderson is close to completing a loan move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest.

The Reds had been hoping to include a purchase option in that agreement, but those at Old Trafford have asked for such a clause to be removed and a compromise has now been reached.

Pepe wants to leave Arsenal

2022-06-23T06:30:00.000Z

Nicolas Pepe is looking for a way out of Arsenal, claims football.london.

The Ivorian winger has struggled to make an impact with the Gunners on the back of a big-money move from Lille and is eager to start afresh elsewhere in a deal that could suit all parties.

Liverpool still hoping for Salah stay

2022-06-23T06:00:00.000Z

With Sadio Mane gone, Liverpool remain determined to get Mohamed Salah tied down on a new contract.

The Liverpool Echo reports on that process, with the Reds hoping a compromise can be reached with a talismanic figure that allows him to remain at Anfield.

Mohammmed-Salah
Pogba closing in on Juve return (Romano)

2022-06-22T22:45:00.000Z

Deal could be wrapped up soon

Man Utd willing to sell Williams

2022-06-22T22:30:00.000Z

Manchester United are happy to sell Brandon Williams, with the defender deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, per The Sun.

The full-back was a semi-regular presence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before spending last season on loan at Norwich.

But the 21-year-old could be shown the door in order to help him pick up regular game-time.

Arsenal still after Jesus and Raphinha

2022-06-22T22:00:00.000Z