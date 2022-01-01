Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City consider Pogba swoop

Citizens eye Man Utd star

Manchester City are considering a move for Paul Pogba on a free transfer when the Manchester United star sees his deal run out at Old Trafford this summer, says the Daily Mail.

The France international could become one of a select group of players to cross the divide in the city from red to blue - and would arguably become the most infamous one to do so if any deal was struck.

Pep Guardiola wishes to bolster his central midfield options and Pogba - who cost a world record fee at the time of his return to United in 2016 - could well be the man.