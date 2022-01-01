Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter's Lukaku interest cooling

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 2021-22
Getty

Fulham make Leno push

2022-06-13T22:51:45.852Z

Inter's Lukaku interest cooling (Terreur)

2022-06-13T22:45:20.815Z

Club realise they might not have the resources to bring back forward

Inter's interest in bringing back Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea may be cooling as they consider the financial ramifications of such a move, reports HLN's Kristof Terreur.

While Lukaku is said to be pushing for a return to Italy, the feeling may no longer be mutual.

Getafe make Wass inquiry

2022-06-13T22:25:00.000Z

Getafe have asked Atletico Madrid about the availability of Daniel Wass, according to Marca.

Wass made just one La Liga appearance in his first season after joining Atletico Madrid from Valencia, in part because of injury issues.

Roma to go back for Celik

2022-06-13T22:10:00.000Z

Inter near Bellanova deal

2022-06-13T22:00:00.000Z