Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident in landing Rodgers

Van Bronckhorst wants Rangers job
With Steven Gerrard leaving Rangers for Aston Villa, there is a now a prominent role to fill at Ibrox.
Vital Rangers reports that Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who spent time in Glasgow during his playing days, is keen on taking charge of the Scottish champions.
Villarreal star Trigueros signs new deal
Villa appoint Gerrard as manager
Aston Villa Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Steven Gerrard as our new Head Coach. 🟣— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021
Michael Edwards' Liverpool departure and what it will mean
Michael Edwards is on his way, his 10-year association with Liverpool set to end in the summer, when he will step down as the club’s sporting director.
Edwards has earned a reputation as a shrewd and ruthless operator in the transfer market, and that has been clear for all to see as Liverpool have gone from strength to strength.
So what does his departure mean for the Reds and their players? Neil Jones takes a look.
Roma ready approach for Ramsey
Jose Mourinho is looking to frustrate Premier League suitors of Aaron Ramsey by taking the Wales international midfielder to Roma, claims Calciomercato.
The ex-Arsenal star has struggled to make the desired impact at Juventus, with the Bianconeri now looking to offload him in January.
Tchouameni to cost suitors €50m
The many suitors of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have, according to Tuttosport, been informed that the youngster will cost around €50 million (£43m/$57m).
It could be that his price tag dips a little below that mark, but the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Chelsea are going to have to dig deep if they want to get a deal done.
Torres & Olmo on Xavi’s shopping list at Barca (Mundo Deportivo)
La Liga giants keen on attacking duo
New Barcelona boss Xavi has made Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres two of his top transfer targets, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Liga giants are keen to get more attacking talent onto their books, with Spain internationals turning out for RB Leipzig and Manchester City now in their sights.
Real Madrid readying Ndidi raid
Real Madrid are preparing a January swoop for Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, claims Fichajes.
The 24-year-old is said to be valued by the Foxes at around €60 million (£51m/$69m).
Man Utd leading the race for Kounde
AS reports that Manchester United are leading the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.
The France international has been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona, but the Red Devils are prepared to spend big in January and beat a number of rivals to a much sought-after signature.
Man Utd confident of landing Rodgers
Contract clause will aid Leicester boss' arrival
Manchester United are confident that they can make Brendan Rodgers their next manager, claims the Mirror.
The Leicester City boss reportedly has a clause in his contract which obliges the Foxes to let him go if a member of Europe's elite makes an approach.
Super-agent Mendes tries to engineer Carvalho switch to Liverpool
Agent Jorge Mendes has his sights trained on Fabio Carvalho, and is trying to arrange a blockbuster move in order to land a new client.
The Daily Mail reports that the Portuguese businessman intends to broker a transfer between Fulham and Liverpool for the teenager, having previously contacted Barcelona and Real Madrid without success.
Rangers line up Gerrard replacement
Rangers have already lined up a successor for Aston Villa-bound Steven Gerrard, reports the Mirror.
Swansea City's Russell Martin is the man the Scottish giants want to replace Gerrard, who is expected to return to the Premier League in the coming days.
Henderson looking to leave Man Utd
Dean Henderson is considering leaving Manchester United, reports the Daily Mail.
The goalkeeper is no longer prepared to act as David de Gea's deputy and wants first-team football, whether it be at Old Trafford or elsewhere.
Arsenal should loan out Balogun, says Carsley
Arsenal youngester Folarin Balogun has been advised to seek a temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium by his England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley, who believes the forward has a chance to shine this week with his country.
Balogun, 20, joined Arsenal at 8 years old but has found first-team opportunities scant at his boyhood club.
He has only featured three times for the Gunners in all competitions this season and Carsley wants him playing more regularly in order to develop his obvious talent.