Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man City monitoring Arsenal full-back Tierney

Real Madrid confirm Antonio Rudiger
👕 #RMFans, your new No.2️⃣2️⃣... @ToniRuediger!#WelcomeRüdiger pic.twitter.com/qxHbg2gm9x— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 20, 2022
Chelsea join race for Man City target Cucurella
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are set to compete with Manchester City for the signing of Marc Cucurella.
Thomas Tuchel's side is in need of reinforcements at full-back, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcus Alonso's futures at the club uncertain.
Alternative targets include Barcelona's Sergino Dest and Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri.
Man Utd told Evanilson will cost €70m (Record)
Manchester United have been informed that any deal for Brazilian midfielder Evanilson will cost them €70 million (£60m/$74m).
Record claims that is the asking price being demanded by Porto for the South American star, with a bid of €60m (£52m/$63m) from Old Trafford already being knocked back.
Aston Villa willing to listen to offers for McGinn
Aston Villa are, according to Football Insider, willing to listen to offers for John McGinn.
The Scotland international midfielder has starred for the Villans over recent years, but he is being linked with Tottenham and may be moved on amid accusations of being difficult to manage.
Liverpool contact Real over Asensio
Liverpool have, according to AS, made contact with Real Madrid regarding a possible deal for Marco Asensio.
The Spain international is seeing a move away from Santiago Bernabeu speculated on, but it is suggested that any deal this summer will cost around €60 million (£52m/$63m).
Spurs seal Spence signing
We are delighted to announce the signing of Drew Spence 🤝— Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 20, 2022
Man City monitoring Arsenal full-back Tierney (Scotsman)
Manchester City’s search for another left-back could lead them towards Arsenal star Kieran Tierney, reports the Scotsman.
The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, but a Scotland international at Emirates Stadium is also in their sights.
Awoniyi set to shun Forest switch
Taiwo Awoniyi is set to snub a possible switch to Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest, claims Football Insider.
The Nigeria international has a relatively small release clause at Union Berlin and is aware of interest being shown in his services from a number of other clubs.
Leeds looking to land £18m Traore
With Barcelona passing up the chance to sign Adama Traore on a permanent basis, Football Insider reports that Leeds are now looking to swoop in.
The jet-heeled winger will be allowed to leave Wolves this summer, with an £18 million ($22m) price tag placed around his neck.
Spurs set to rival Man Utd for Antony (The Sun)
Manchester United have seen a move for Ajax winger Antony mooted, given the Erik ten Hag link there, but The Sun reports that Tottenham are also interested in the Brazilian.
Spurs are said to be ready to discuss the prospect of a part-exchange deal with the Eredivisie champions that would see them acquire a South American star while the unsettled Steven Bergwijn heads back to his native Netherlands.
Chelsea to ask about bringing Ake back
Chelsea are ready to test Manchester City's resolve when it comes to Raheem Sterling, but the Telegraph claims that Nathan Ake is another star at the Etihad Stadium that the Blues are going to ask about.
The Dutch defender has spent time at Stamford Bridge in the past and may be offered an opportunity to retrace his steps to west London.
Keita could be included in Liverpool bid for Barella
Liverpool are willing to use Naby Keita as a makeweight in a bid to lure Nico Barella away from Inter, claims Calciomercatoweb.
The Reds are said to be keen on an Italy international at San Siro, but hope a part-exchange option will be considered in a bid to bring the Nerazzurri's asking price down.
Liverpool have no plans to sell the Ox
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool, but the Liverpool Echo reports that the Reds have no intention of selling him this summer.
They are prepared to keep the England international midfielder around as a squad option, while only offers of a permanent transfer - no loan agreements - will be discussed for Welsh full-back Neco Williams.
Man Utd to make fresh bid for De Jong (Daily Mail)
Manchester United are, according to the Daily Mail, ready to table another bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
The Red Devils are said to remain some way off the Netherlands international's asking price at present, but they are looking to ask more questions of those at Camp Nou.
Gotze and Eintracht Frankfurt reach agreement
Mario Gotze is a step closer to joining Eintracht Frankfurt.
Sport1 reports the Germany international is close to reaching an agreement with the Bundesliga side after spending the past two seasons outside of his home nation.
Newcastle & PSG target Diaby to cost €50m
Newcastle have been told they must pay over £50 million (£43m/$52m) to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, according to The Sun.
The Premier League side are in a battle with Paris Saint-Germain to lure the winger away from the German side but he will not come cheap.
Chelsea to open Ake talks with Man City
Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, according to The Telegraph.
The Blues hope to buy Raheem Sterling from the Premier League champions and could open talks over a deal for the Dutch defender.
Bayern want €50m from Barcelona for Lewandowski (Sport)
Sides closing in on agreement
Bayern Munich are hoping for a €50 million (£43m/$52m) transfer fee for Robert Lewandowski, Sport reports.
Barcelona are in talks to sign the Polish striker, but have had their latest bid knocked back by the German giants.
Bayern are open to listening to their next proposal, however, and Barca are expected to make a bid of €40m (£34m/$42m) up front and more available in bonuses.
Galtier to take over as PSG coach in €10m deal
Christophe Galtier is set to take over as Paris Saint-Germain's new coach.
Journalist Fabrice Hawkins says the capital club will pay €10 million to Nice in compensation to land the coach.
Nice will turn to Lucien Favre to replace him.
Man City target Arsenal left-back Tierney (Scotsman)
Manchester City have put Kieran Tierney on their list of targets to bolster their options at left-back, says The Scotsman.
The Scotland international is said to have captured interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, too.
Tottenham challenge Arsenal with Jesus bid (Mirror)
Spurs eager to beat Arsenal to prized forward
Tottenham hope to beat Arsenal to the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
The Mirror claims Antonio Conte hopes to lure the Brazilian to Spurs with the promise of Champions League football to ensure they jump ahead of their north London rivals in the queue to land him.