Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona push to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Raphinha signing

Gundogan set for Man City exit (Daily Mail)
Ilkay Gundogan will be allowed to leave Manchester City this summer, the Daily Mail reports.
The German midfielder has a year left on his contract and said recently that he would be open to staying at the club for the rest of his career.
However, the Premier League side have informed him that he is free to find a new team in the next transfer window
Chicago Fire tie Brady to new deal
Chicago Fire have tied goalkeeper Chris Brady to a contract extension.
He will stay with the club until after the 2026 season but there is an option to extend for an extra year.
Endrick to sign Palmeiras contract
Palmeiras are set to tie Endrick to a first professional contract, GOAL understands.
The Brazilian will sign a three-year deal in July, one day after his 16th birthday.
Barcelona push to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Raphinha signing (90min)
Barcelona are ready to commit to signing Leeds star Raphinha, 90min reports.
The Catalan side have decided to delay talks until the end of the season but are determined to bring him to Camp Nou this summer.
However, Barca are not the only club looking to land him as Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham are also interested in signing him.
Chanot signs NYCFC extension
Maxime Chanot has signed a contract extension with New York City FC.
The defender will stay at the club until the end of the 2024 MLS season.