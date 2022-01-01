Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot bid for Juventus midfielder Arthur

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Arthur Juventus
Getty

Newcastle prepare £12m bid for Kelly

2022-03-22T01:00:00.000Z

Newcastle will make a £12 million ($16m) bid for Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly this summer.

The Daily Express reports the club are looking to strengthen in defence and hope to reunite Kelly with ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Arsenal to quadruple Saka wages

2022-03-21T23:30:43.000Z

Arsenal will offer Bukayo Saka a new contract that will see his salary quadruple, says The Sun.

The club want to give the 20-year-old a new deal that will reflect his status as one of their top players by raising his salary to around £125,000 per week.

AC Milan & Inter target Dybala

2022-03-21T23:20:00.000Z

Paulo Dybala could end up staying in Italy when he leaves Juventus at the end of the season.

Calciomercato reports AC Milan and Inter are hoping to lure him from Turin and are set to battle it out for his signature this summer.

Kessie completes Barcelona medical

2022-03-21T23:15:00.000Z

Man Utd make Ten Hag top candidate to replace Rangnick

2022-03-21T23:05:00.000Z

Erik ten Hag has become the favourite to take over as Manchester United boss, The Sun reports.

The Premier League side compiled background checks on their candidates to step into the role this summer and the Ajax boss is now the preferred option.

Arsenal plot bid for Juventus midfielder Arthur (Calciomercato)

2022-03-21T23:00:00.000Z

Midfielder has long attracted interest from the Gunners

Arsenal are preparing a new bid for Juventus midfielder Arthur, Calciomercato claims.

The Gunners tried to sign the Brazilian in January and are ready to return for him in the summer.