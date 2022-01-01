Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Ronaldo back from Man Utd

Man Utd plot bid for £75m Ward-Prowse (The Sun)
Manchester United are lining up a summer move for James Ward-Prowse.
The Sun claims incoming coach Erik ten Hag wants the Southampton star as part of his side for next season.
However, the Red Devils may have to pay around £75 million ($79m) for him.
Real Madrid want Ronaldo back from Man Utd (Mirror)
Star's future at Old Trafford in doubt amid coaching change
Cristiano Ronaldo may be on his way back to Real Madrid.
According to The Mirror, the Spanish giants want in bringing him back to the Santiago Bernabeu while his future at Old Trafford has become uncertain ahead of Erik ten Hag's arrival.
Guardiola agrees new Man City contract (The Sun)
Pep Guardiola has reached an agreement with Manchester City over a new contract, says The Sun.
The coach will sign a deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.
Inter & Juve eye Feyenoord star Senesi
🚨Inter and Juventus are monitoring the situation of Feyenoord's Argentine defender 🇦🇷 Marcos Senesi. #IMInter | #Inter | #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/02DJ007Tqf— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 30, 2022
Dortmund must sign Adeyemi - Watzke
Borussia Dortmund managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke says that the club should do all they can to sign Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg.
The German side are leading the race to land the attacker as he has decided he wants to join them.
Watzke said to Ruhr-Nachrichten: "I think the player has more or less given the feeling that he wants to go to BVB. We have to manage that somehow."
Adeyemi is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal with the club and Watzke says they hope to avoid having to put a release clause in the contract.