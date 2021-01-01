Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Upamecano set for transfer tug-of-war

Mbappe wants to play for Real & Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe continues to mull over his options at Paris Saint-Germain, reports ESPN.
The World Cup winner has the option of signing a new contract in France available to him, but the prolific striker is said to be keen on taking in spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool at some stage in his career.
Utd, City & Liverpool join Rice hunt
PL giants battling for West Ham star
Manchester rivals United and City, along with Premier League champions Liverpoo, have joined the hunt for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, claims 90min.
The England international has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea, but his asking price is said to have dropped to £50 million ($68m) and more ambitious outfits are now keen on doing a deal.
‘Odegaard talented but loan deal is a risk for Arsenal’
Martin Odegaard is a “very talented player” says Kevin Campbell, but the former Arsenal striker believes the Real Madrid midfielder remains a “risk” to the Gunners if taken on loan.
Campbell told Metro: “It is a risk because I don’t know how he would react to playing in the Premier League but one thing I do know is he’s got the talent.”
Arnautovic edging away from West Ham
Marko Arnautovic appears unlikely to head back to West Ham in the winter transfer window.
Corriere dello Sport reports that the enigmatic Austrian forward is preparing to leave China for Serie A side Bologna.
Pogba delays future call at Man Utd
Paul Pogba and Manchester Unietd have agreed to delay any discussions regarding his future.
The Daily Mail claims that the Frenchman will only enter into talks regarding an extend stay or a move elsewhere once the Red Devils’ title challenge in 2020-21 comes to a close.
Burnley plot part-exchange deal for King
Burnley will look to include Matej Vydra in a part-exchange deal for Bournemouth striker Josh King, reports Football Insider.
Sean Dyche is eager to add more firepower to his ranks and has become the latest Premier League manager to cast admiring glances in the direction of a Norway international.
Liverpool & Arsenal looking at Vinicius
Real Madrid are keen to offload Vinicius Junior, claims Diario Madridista, with Liverpool and Arsenal among the interested parties.
The Blancos want to find a buyer for the Brazilian forward as they seek to raise the funds required to make a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe.
Man Utd snub loan offers for Van de Beek
Red Devils won't part with Dutch midfielder
Manchester United have rebuffed loan offers for Donny van de Beek, according to ESPN.
The Netherlands international midfielder has been struggling for game time in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer intends to keep him around.
Klopp claims Liverpool transfer decisions not his to make
Jurgen Klopp claims transfer calls at Liverpool are "not my decisions", with the Reds yet to show their hand in the January window despite an injury crisis.
He told reporters after seeing the Reds' winless run in the Premier League stretched to five games by a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley: "These decisions are not my decisions.
"If somebody thinks we should do something, I cannot decide if we do something in the transfer market or not. That must be clear."
Zidane's positive Covid test shouldn't affect Odegaard Arsenal move
Arsenal's move for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard shouldn't be held up by the fact that Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19, the Athletic reports.
The Norwegian apparently hasn't been identified as a close contact of Madrid boss Zidane and so the positive coronavirus result isn't expected to delay his proposed loan move to the Emirates Stadium.
Reynolds close to Roma move
Bryan Reynolds' expected move to Juventus looks set to fall through with the American full-back instead more likely to move to Roma, Goal can confirm.
The Giallorossi have moved ahead of the Serie A champions after offering FC Dallas a transfer fee of around €8 million (£7m/$10m), and the player a contract of around €800,000 (£700,000/$1m) per year.Check out the full story on Goal!
Nagelsmann responds to Upamecano rumours
RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann has responded to Bayern Munich declaring their interest in star centre-back Dayot Upamecano and says that it hasn't worked if the intention was to unsettle the club.
He told reporters: "If they wanted to make me or the club uneasy, it didn't work. But I don't think that was the main intention. I think it's more that they want to get their foot in the door, that other clubs get restless.
"It's clever if you want to cause trouble. But nobody is getting restless with us now. We know what the contractual situation is with Upa and we know that we like having him with us. But we also know how the mechanisms are in football."
Arsenal hopeful over Odegaard loan move
Talks progressing with Real Madrid
Arsenal are hopeful of signing Martin Odegaard on loan in the coming days.
Talks are ongoing with Real Madrid over a deal for the attacking midfielder and Goal can confirm that the north London club are growing in their belief that they are on course to land their man until the end of the season.
It had looked like the Norway international would be returning for another loan spell with Real Sociedad but Arsenal have now moved to the front of the queue.
Tomori all set to complete AC Milan move
🔜
Fikayo Tomori's contract has been deposited with Lega Serie A. The announcement that he joins AC Milan on loan with an option to buy for £25m is expected later today. #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 22, 2021
Arsenal sign Mat Ryan
Gunners bring in Brighton goalkeeper on loan
Arsenal have signed Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan on loan until the end of the season.
👋 Welcome to The Arsenal, @MatyRyan!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 22, 2021
The @Socceroos keeper joins us on loan from @OfficialBHAFC until the end of the season 🤝
Two names left on Chelsea shortlist
As Roman Abramovich mulls over what to do with Frank Lampard, Express Sport claims there are just two alternatives in his thoughts.
Chelsea are struggling for form at present, leading to speculation regarding managerial change, and it could be that an SOS call is sounded to either Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel.
Cadiz take Atleti star on loan
OFFICIAL | Ivan Šaponjić, first winter signing.— Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) January 22, 2021
He arrives on loan from @atletienglish until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/IDIg55qOb3
Leicester drop interest in Eriksen
Foxes end hunt for former Spurs star
Leicester have, according to the Daily Mail, dropped their interest in former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.
The Foxes had asked Inter about a loan deal for the Danish playmaker, but have been put off by his wages and will now explore alternative options.
Do Liverpool need to dip into the transfer market?
West Ham 'reluctant to increase En-Nesyri bid'
West Ham are unwilling to increase their £22 million offer for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, claim MailOnline.
David Moyes wants to sign a new attacker this month after Sebastian Haller was sold to Ajax, and En-Nesyri - who has scored 18 goals in 51 appearances since joining Sevilla from Leganes 12 months ago - is the prime target.
However the Hammers are reluctant to spend big, despite only having Michail Antonio as an option up front.
'Everton trying to broker Bernard move to Roma'
Everton are attempting to negotiate a sale of Brazilian winger Bernard to Roma, Liverpool Echo report.
The Toffees are attempting to lighten their wage bill by selling fringe first-team players, and Bernard - who earns a reported £100,000 a week - is high on that list.
The Brazilian's representatives are said to be in Rome to negotiate the deal, however Everton may need to reduce a reported £9 million asking price for the 28-year-old.
Hourihane reveals why he joined Swansea on loan
New Swansea loan signing Conor Hourihane has revealed he joined the club from Aston Villa in order to work with manager Steve Cooper.
The 29-year-old midfielder has joined the Championship promotion chasers until the end of the season, having reportedly attracted interest from several second-tier clubs.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Hourihane said: "First and foremost probably the manager. Over the last few weeks he’s been telling me bits and pieces about how he sees me fitting into the team and the qualities I’ll bring to the team.
"As a human being in general, he was first class. I was impressed by him and spoke to a few people I know about the area and Swansea as well.
"It seemed like a really good fit and for the first two days I’ve been in it feels like I’ve made the right choice because it’s a great set of lads. I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to get started."
Benteke 'will not leave Palace despite Mateta signing'
Christian Benteke is determined to stay and fight for his place at Crystal Palace despite the Eagles signing a new striker in Jean-Philippe Mateta, claim Football Insider.
The 30-year-old Belgium international is out of contract in the summer, but is said to be resisting attempts by Palace to cash in this month.
West Ham and West Brom are among the clubs linked with the former Liverpool and Aston Villa forward.
Rangers 'close in on Bournemouth duo'
Rangers are closing in on deals to sign Nnamdi Ofoborh and Jack Simpson from Bournemouth, claim Football Insider.
Midfielder Ofoborh, 21, has reportedly rejected two Cherries contract offers, while centre back Simpson is out of contract in the summer.
Simpson, 24, saw a move to Cardiff City fall through earlier this month.
Sevilla want Atalanta's Gomez
Tottenham outcast Fernandes wanted by Torino
Torino are interested in signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica, claims DiMarzio.
The 22-year-old's move to Tottenham hasn't worked out and it is suggested new Torino boss Davide Nicola could try to replace the loan deal which Spurs currently have in place.
Genoa's Lukas Lerager is also mentioned as an option.
Watford working on Lea Siliki loan
Watford are hoping to sign James Lea Siliki on loan from Rennes, reports The Athletic.
The 24-year-old French midfielder would arrive until the end of the season with a purchase option for the Hornets.
Upamecano set for transfer tug-of-war
Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea & Bayern interested
Dayot Upamecano will delay making a decision on his future with a number of top clubs interested in signing him at the end of the summer.
Bayern Munich have declared their interest but Chelsea and both Manchester clubs are in the race, with Goal and Spox of the understanding that their is currently no clear front-runner for his signature.
Roma beating Juventus in Reynolds race
Morris to Swansea 'not quite done'
Jordan Morris's anticipated move from the Seattle Sounders to Swansea is still not fully complete, according to Swans boss Steve Cooper.
"It’s not quite done yet but in the process of getting done," Cooper told a press conference.
"It’s taking a little longer than we’d have liked, basically down to logistics more than anything else, when it finally gets done we’ll be pleased.
"A little bit cautious at the moment but it’s close to being done and it’ll be a good one when it is."
Houston Dynamo sign Jones
🚨 We have a trade 🚨— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) January 21, 2021
Welcome to H-Town, @21_djones! #HoldItDown | #SuperDraft
Tomori set for AC Milan medical
Chelsea defender arriving in Italy on Friday
Fikayo Tomori will arrive in Italy on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of his loan move to AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Chelsea defender will join until the end of the season with Milan having the option to buy for €28 million (£25m/$34m).